Telluride Brewing Announces Winter Jam 2021 Beer Lineup

TELLURIDE, Colorado – Telluride Brewing Co announces their first ever Winter Jam 2021, featuring the release of five unique and badass brews, ranging from fan favorites to never before seen releases. Opening acts, Ski in Ski Stout and See Forever Hazy Pale Ale, have already hit shelves and taps statewide, and will be followed by fan favorite, Fishwater Project. Newcomers San Juan SkyHOP and Fire From the Mountain will wrap up the festivities as limited release headliners next month.

“There’s nothing like an epic, winter jam sesh, so we’ve decided to really stack the lineup with brews that speak to the season,” explains Tommy Thacher, Co-Owner and President of Telluride Brewing Co. “Whether you’re looking for a sessionable hazy pale ale to enjoy between runs, a barrel-aged stout to drink at apres ski, or something in between, we’ve got you covered.”

Ski-In Ski Stout, a 5.5% ABV Oatmeal Stout brewed with cocoa nibs and espresso is now seasonally available statewide, and plays alongside recently released See Forever Hazy Pale Ale, 5.8% ABV. See Forever is Telluride Brewing Co’s first ever foray into the world of Hazy Pale Ales, and will now be available year round in the first of the brewery’s newly rebranded can designs.

Local favorite, Fishwater Project – Telluride Brewing Co’s Fishwater Double IPA aged in Denver’s Laws Whiskey House bourbon barrels – returns and will be available in cans for the first time ever in early December. Accompanying the 11% ABV barrel-aged Double IPA will be a brand new Red IPA, San Juan SkyHOP, 6.5% ABV, available beginning November 18th.

“The first beer I ever brewed in this incredible town has finally made its way into the Telluride Brewing Co lineup, 20 years after its first rendition at Smuggler’s Brewpub back in 2002,” says Chris Fish, Chief Brewing Officer and Co-Owner of Telluride Brewing Co. “To brew, distribute, and share San Juan SkyHOP across the state in this epic winter release is surreal and something I’ve always wanted to do .”

To round out an already impressive list of firsts, Fire from the Mountain is Telluride Brewing Co’s first ever collaboration with 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits out of Vail, Colorado. Boasting an impressive 14.1% ABV, it’s no wonder the brewery designated this Whiskey Barrel-Aged Stout as its headlining act, to be released in mid to late December.

All Winter Jam beers will showcase Telluride Brewing Co’s new rebrand and be available in cans and on tap statewide. Those outside of Colorado can order these new brews online at TellurideBrewingCo.com – available for shipment to select states only.

ABOUT TELLURIDE BREWING COMPANY

Crafting beers from Rocky Mountain snowmelt and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, Telluride Brewing Company is a Colorado Craft Brewery to its core. Founded by best friends in 2011, the brewery is known for its award-winning flavors, local presence and fun-loving personality. Since their first pour, Telluride Brewing has undergone countless expansions, and taken home Gold medals for their Face Down Brown at World Beer Cup (2012) and Great American Beer Festival (2012 & 2014), as well as Bronze at Great American Beer Festival (2016 & 2021). Their Whacked Out Wheat also medaled at Great American Beer Festival (2015) and World Beer Cup (2016 & 2018).

For More Information:

https://www.telluridebrewingco.com