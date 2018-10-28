Telegraph Brewing Announces Release of Mosaic IPA

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Telegraph Brewing is pleased to announce the release of its second 12oz can, Santa Barbara Mosaic IPA, inspired by our love of the California lifestyle.

Santa Barbara has been our hometown and inspiration since 2006. It’s a place where the mountains meet the sea, the edge of the continent, a place of boundless possibilities and creativity. This beer is a tribute to this special place and its people. It’s an IPA bursting with flavorful Mosaic and Citra hops that is refined and yet adventurous. With this IPA we invite you to join us for a beer and an experience that is Uniquely Californian.

“One of the reasons IPA is so popular is its incredible range and variation. Santa Barbara Mosaic IPA was brewed to be the perfect go-to IPA. It’s carefully balanced bitterness and tropical fruitiness make it the perfect choice after a long day on the coast or just relaxing with friends in the backyard,” says Peter Baer, Telegraph’s Head Brewer.

Santa Barbara Mosaic IPA cans will be available October 29nd with distribution across California. It’s also available on draft and in 22oz bombers directly from the brewery taproom.

About:

Telegraph Brewing, Santa Barbara’s original craft brewery, sold its first kegs in 2006 and specializes in brewing uniquely American and Belgian-inspired beers. Telegraph uses 100% domestic ingredients and as many local ingredients as possible, capturing in each sip the unique culinary and agricultural traditions of Santa Barbara and California’s Central Coast. Since 2011, Telegraph has won six Great American Beer Festival medals and two World Beer Cup awards.