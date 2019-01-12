Tecate to Launch Titanium in February

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.– Tecate has announced the February launch of a 7.5 percent ABV brew in a single serve 24 oz. can created specifically for sale in licensed off-premise accounts, specifically convenience stores, to capitalize on the growth of high ABV beers in this channel. Tecate Titanium delivers a bold, yet refreshing taste that packs a punch. Its distinct aroma and flavor are the result of an obsessive and tireless brewing process that results in higher alcohol content and refreshing drinkability. This new brew enters a market segment where total 6.5 percent+ ABV products are growing 10.1 percent and singles cans are growing 11.6 percent.

“Titanium provides an opportunity to further expand the fast-growing Mexican category with a unique high ABV option,” says Belen Pamukoff, Tecate Brand Director. “Our core target, Hispanic C-Store shoppers, are currently underserved by existing high ABV options as they are 13 percent less likely to have purchased than the average shopper and have spent 30 percent less on the segment. We are offering a superior liquid at a competitive price point, in a segment our shopper target is familiar with,” Pamukoff continued. “We see a gap in the market where most of the high ABV options are non-beers, inferior beers, or hoppy craft beers. Titanium is bold, but it’s also highly refreshing.”

Tecate Titanium aims to capitalize on the continuing growth of Mexican Imports and on the sizeable opportunity for high ABV brews in cans in the convenience store channel. Eighty percent of high ABV beverages volume is in cans and 64 percent of cans are in the 24 oz. size.

The launch program will include OOH, radio, digital and social media in Tecate’s top markets as well as high-impact merchandising materials and consumer sampling (where legal), all to drive trial and awareness. Tecate Titanium is a bold new entry that offers C-Store operators a growth opportunity and Hispanic C-Store shoppers a bold new choice in a high ABV Mexican Import.

