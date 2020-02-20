Team Left Hand Brewing Raises $826,000 for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in 2019

LONGMONT, Colo.– Team Left Hand, a group of employees and friends dedicated to solving the riddle that is Multiple Sclerosis, is proud to announce another record-breaking fundraising year in 2019. The brewery-supported team of over 600 cyclists and volunteers participating in Bike MS rides across the country raised over $826,000 for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (the Society), taking their total raised since 2008 to over $4.4 million.

From the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles to the boardwalk in Daytona Beach, the team’s six regional groups participated in five Bike MS rides across the country in 2019, taking home multiple awards throughout including top fundraising and largest team at multiple events. First time participants as young as 12 alongside veterans over 80 rode, fundraised, volunteered, supported, and bonded over a common cause affecting millions of people and their families worldwide.

In 2019, Left Hand Brewing also announced taking its support of the Society to the next level through a national sponsorship of Bike MS. Left Hand joined the Society’s national premier sponsor Primal in its support of the organization.

“More than $826,000 raised in one year – that’s unbelievable! We couldn’t do it without the efforts of all our riders, volunteers, sponsors, and donors, and are beyond excited to do even more to #crushMS in 2020,” said Sara Barfoot, Team Left Hand National Manager. “We’re expanding into new markets and furthering our mission, one dollar, mile, and pint at a time.”

Team Left Hand has plans to continue to grow in 2020 including the addition of two new bike teams: Team Left Hand Washington and Team Left Hand Delaware. The eight teams will ride in and fundraise for seven Bike MS rides across the country, while also hosting regional fundraising events, and recruiting more participants and sponsors.

“We are dedicated to raising awareness for the cause and fundraising to help our friends and family who have the disease lead better lives,” added Barfoot. “We’re excited for another successful year and surpassing the incredible $4.4 million already raised for the Society.”

About Team Left Hand Brewing

Team Left Hand Brewing is a group of employees and friends dedicated to solving the riddle that is Multiple Sclerosis. Since 2008, the National team of over 600 riders & volunteers have raised over $4.4 million for the National MS Society, and won’t stop fundraising and riding until MS stands for Mystery Solved. Team Left Hand is dedicated to fighting Multiple Sclerosis and wants to continue helping the National MS Society fund research, advocate for change, and help people with MS and their families live their best lives. To learn more about our teams fighting MS across the country and to get involved, please visit www.teamlefthand.com.

About Multiple Sclerosis – The National Multiple Sclerosis Society – Bike MS

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system that interrupts the flow of information between the brain and the body and stops people from moving. MS is thought to affect more than 2.3 million people worldwide. While the disease can affect anyone it looks different on everyone and is at least two to three times more common in women than men according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, a non-profit organization that exists so that people affected by MS can live their best lives. Through programs like Bike MS, the largest fundraising cycling series in the world raising more money than any other cycling event for any other cause, the NMSS is able to fund groundbreaking research and programs to support the millions living with MS and their families. For more information about the NMSS and Bike MS, please visit www.nationalmssociety.org and www.bikems.org.

About Left Hand Brewing Company

About Left Hand Brewing Company Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 26-year history. Famous for our Nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original Nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.- made Nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals,11 World Beer Cup awards and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of year-round and seasonal beers is available in 45 states, DC and internationally. To learn more, please visit www.lefthandbrewing.com