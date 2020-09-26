TapRm Grows B2B Sales Team With 5 New Hires

NEW YORK — TapRm is making big changes to its staff this month by adding an experienced and eager B2B sales team. Among those hired is Thomas Maguire, VP of Distributor Sales, who brings with him over 20 years of experience in the Beverage Alcohol Industry representing top tier suppliers including Gallo, Bacardi, Diageo, and Moet Hennessy.

“While aiming to make our mark in the competitive NY trade, building a well-rounded team with a ‘customer first’ attitude, our search led me directly to our newest employees.” Maguire notes. “Previous experience with each of the team members provides TapRm with a glimpse of our future market penetration. This team has faced numerous challenges and market-specific opportunities and has shown to consistently outperform their peers.”

Also joining the team this month are four Directors of Sales: Brett Bodner, Greg Carletta, Frederic Guitard, and Dan Paul. Each Director will use their decades-long experience in Metro NY to ensure TapRm’s rapid growth as well as position the distributor brand for expansion into subsequent markets. The team most recently worked together representing suppliers Diageo and Moet Hennessy, driving success in NY’s most competitive on- and off-premise accounts.

“The opportunity to work with the large number of accounts that offer beer to consumers is exciting. We believe that the level of customer service and the e-commerce sales data we will provide to trade partners will set us apart from the competition.” Maguire explains. “We look forward to building unique and innovative brands in the Metro NY market.

This team is poised to successfully grow the TapRm partnership portfolio due to their experience building impactful relationships with the top on- and off-premise accounts in their fields, as well as building innovative businesses into the recognizable brands that they are today, including Bulleit Bourbon, Don Julio, Ketel One, and Chateau Minuty.

About TapRm

TapRm is a new-age beer distribution platform based in New York City that helps supercharge the growth and consumer awareness for innovative brands. In addition to reaching the top bars, restaurants and supermarkets in the NYC region, TapRm delivers to tens of thousands of consumers across the state through their e-commerce platform, a first for a beer distributor in the United States. By combining that with brand website integration, data sharing and digital marketing and sales tools, TapRm frees brands to focus on growth.