Tampa Bay Beer Week and the Redner Family Foundation Announce Tampa Bay Craft Beer Relief Fund

Safety Harbor, Florida — Since the announcement of the mandatory closure of bay area breweries, restaurants, and bars, members of the beer community and service industry have taken historic financial losses. This should be peak season for the on-premise businesses that support craft beer, instead most are struggling to pay employees and rent. Thanks to a generous donation by the Redner Family Foundation, Tampa Bay Beer Week is initiating a dollar for dollar sales matching program that will help employees of these businesses in a time of great need.

Ten breweries and ten on-premise retailers will be the initial beneficiaries a single day promotion. TBBW will donate a match of all sales up to $1,000 on the designated day for each selected location. These locations will be announced and promoted on the TBBW website, social media channels, and more. The goal is to encourage customers to pick up food and beer from these establishments. These to go products are still allowed under the current statewide order.

Our hope is that these twenty locations are just the beginning. With every $1,000 donated one more location will be assisted. 100% of the donated funds go to these employees. For donation inquiries please email info@tbbw.beer. Donations can be anonymous or made public by request. Applications for additional retailer participation can be found here: bit.ly/tbbwrelief. We urge everyone to exercise safety precautions as recommended by the CDC and local governments. We look forward to this virus passing as safely as possible and us being able to celebrate together as soon as we can.

Tampa Bay Beer Week (TBBW) is a 501c6 organization established in 2012 and has since hosted thousands of events ranging from large-scale festivals to beer tastings, brewing competitions and charity events. The success of TBBW has been a major factor in the continuing growth of the Tampa Bay area craft beer community.The annual “Tampa Bay Beer Week” begins on the first Saturday of March and ends a week later.

For more information: https://www.tampabaybeerweek.com/