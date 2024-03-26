TailGate Brewery Taps Murfreesboro for Eighth Location

TailGate Brewery, a Nashville-based craft brewery with distribution across Tennessee, is bringing its imaginative craft beer and pizza to Murfreesboro. As the brewery’s eighth taproom, TailGate Brewery Murfreesboro will open this summer.

Independently owned and one of Tennessee’s largest craft breweries, TailGate Brewery’s diverse craft beer lineup includes everything from German Reinheitsgebot-inspired lagers to heavily fruited sours and IPAs. The brewery offers a fresh rotation of styles at its taprooms across Tennessee, and its core lineup of brews are available at retail across the state.

“Murfreesboro has been the top-requested future location by fans of TailGate Brewery, so we’ve been working on finding the perfect taproom here for years,” said Wesley Keegan, TailGate Brewery’s sole owner and original founder. “To everyone who’s been asking for us: we’ve been working on it! Excited to finally share our plans with craft beer fans in Murfreesboro.”

TailGate Brewery will renovate its new 5,000 sq. ft. Murfreesboro home at 210 Stones River Mall Blvd, formerly home to Coconut Bay Cafe, into an experience that will be familiar to fans of the brewery: a full food menu featuring its fan-favorite Detroit Style pies, 30 eclectic craft beers on draft, and an outdoor seating area overlooking Stones River.

“Every TailGate Brewery taproom is unique to the neighborhood it’s in, and we expect this one to evolve to what the community says it should be. We’re excited for this to be a long-term investment in Murfreesboro. But it doesn’t matter what I think, it matters what the people of Murfreesboro enjoy in a craft brewery,” Keegan said. “It’s just up to us to be great stewards to the community.”

The team behind TailGate Brewery and its flagship TailGate Orange recently voted the brewery, which is heavily involved in the community and supports a number of rotating nonprofits every year, a 2023 Top Workplace. As TailGate Brewery expands, it maintains its commitment to its growing team, who enjoy 100% company-sponsored health benefits, industry-best wages, and a host of other benefits. According to Reginald Small, director of taproom operations, TailGate Brewery expects to welcome 30 team members with the opening of the Murfreesboro taproom.

“You can tell people you appreciate them as much as you want, but we know that businesses can best show that appreciation by paying people great,” said Keegan. “It’s important that our guests know they’re supporting great wages, and a great workplace, with every TailGate beer they enjoy anywhere in Tennessee.”

While construction continues on the Murfreesboro location, fans can experience TailGate at seven other taprooms across Tennessee: Headquarters, Music Row, East Nashville, Germantown, South Nashville, Hendersonville and Chattanooga, as well as many bars, restaurants and retailers across the state.

“We always say the best place to enjoy a TailGate beer is wherever you find TailGate beer,” Keegan adds. “Whether that’s a taproom, your local bar or restaurant, or package store – wherever you drink your TailGate beer, thank you for supporting us!”

About TailGate Brewery

TailGate Brewery is an independently owned and operated craft brewery and pizzeria based in Nashville, Tennessee. Since 2014, Tennesseans and visitors alike have enjoyed TailGate’s inventive craft beers and scratch-made pizza at their seven (soon to be eight) taprooms across Tennessee, and airport outpost. TailGate is known for its commitment to its team members: providing great wages, 100% paid health benefits, and great work environment for 175+ people in Tennessee. Five award-winning core beers are available year-round: Orange Wheat, Howdy Cloudy Hazy Session IPA, TENN Golden Lager, Peanut Butter Milk Stout, and TailGate Cider. TailGate brews over 250 unique recipes each year, and releases several small-batch beers weekly. These limited runs are available at the TailGate taprooms only. TailGate beer is available in small and large retailers, restaurants, and craft beer locations in Tennessee. In the U.S., TailGate Brewery distributes exclusively in Tennessee.

For More Information:

https://www.tailgatebeer.com/