Taft’s Brewing Co. to Introduce Frisch’s Pumpkin Pie Ale

CINCINNATI— Frisch’s Big Boy and Taft’s Brewing Co. are rustling up Frisch’s Pumpkin Pie Ale, an autumn beer in which cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg combine with vanilla for a smooth, creamy finish. The Ale will be available at all major and independent retailers in Greater Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Lexington and Louisville. Frisch’s Pumpkin Pie Ale (ABV: 6.0%, IBU: 30) will make its debut at an Aug. 12, 6 p.m. public event at Taft’s Ale House, 1429 Race Street, Downtown Cincinnati. The first 75 people to arrive at the Aug. 12 Frisch’s Pumpkin Pie Ale event will receive a commemorative pint glass. Members of the media will receive a sample of Frisch’s Pumpkin Pie Ale. The event will also feature a question and answer session with Ryan Blandford, Head Brewer of Taft’s and a 6:30 p.m. toast from Jason Vaughn, the CEO of Frisch’s Big Boy.

“Two of Cincinnati’s biggest boys have come together to create a full-bodied limited edition ale that celebrates Frisch’s Pumpkin Pie. It pairs well with a carryout Big Boy sandwich and crinkle cut fries,” said Mr. Vaughn.

“Taft’s has called up the national gourd – Frisch’s Pumpkin Pie. We all have great memories of this fall favorite, and we’re proud and excited to partner with Frisch’s Big Boy to prove that pumpkin isn’t just for latte anymore,” said Dave Kassling, managing partner of Taft’s Brewing Co.

In its continued effort to ensure the safety of the community, guests and employees, Taft’s Ale House is hosting multi-table reservations for group events. Tables are a minimum of six feet apart and guests will be asked to remain seated as much as possible. Face masks are required when not seated. More details are available at https://taftsbeer.com/dineinsafely/. Frisch’s Pumpkin Pie Ale will not be available at Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants.

About Frisch’s Pumpkin Pie

Frisch’s famous pumpkin pie is made from a secret recipe that dates back more than 50 years, and each pie is made in Frisch’s Kitchen in Walnut Hills. Pies are assembled daily in small batches, so they are always fresh, never frozen, and feature a made-from-scratch crust and a blend of secret spices closely guarded by the kitchen’s loyal bakers. Over a million slices are served every year.

About Taft’s Brewing Co.

Taft’s Brewing Company was founded in 2015 through the creation of Taft’s Ale House. The founders of Taft’s partnered with the Cincinnati Center City Development Corp to create the brewery and restaurant located in Cincinnati’s Over-The-Rhine. The three-story Ale House resides in a renovated historic church originally built in 1850 and offers premium steak fare in a beautifully designed space. In 2017, the Taft’s team created a production brewery and tap room, Taft’s Brewpourium Cincinnati, located in Spring Grove Village. The 50,000-square- foot facility is home to high-volume brewing and beer kegging, canning and packaging. The Brewpourium Cincy tap room offers guests 12- 15 of Taft’s house-created brews and New Haven-style coal-fired pizza. Taft’s also opened a sizeable indoor/outdoor space in the Franklinton Columbus area that features homemade brews and the same New Haven-style pizza in a funky 80’s/90’s themed hotspot. Taft’s beers can also be found in bars, restaurants, grocery stores and other outlets across the region. www.taftsbeer.com About Frisch’s Big BoyFounded in 1947, the Frisch’s family consists of more than 100 units, comprised of company-owned and franchise partner locations, across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. For more information, visit Frischs.com.