Taft’s Brewing Co. to Debut United Dairy Farmers (UDF) Milkshake IPA

Cincinnati, Ohio — Taft’s Brewing Co. and United Dairy Farmers (UDF) join together in a delicious mashup with their brand-new UDF Milkshake IPA. Brewed with heaps of hops, lactose, oats and flaked wheat for a refreshing and hoppy twist on a Cincinnati classic. This new beer will be available at all major and independent retailers, including your favorite local UDF and Taft’s locations, in Greater Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Northern Kentucky, and beyond beginning the week of April 5.

Taft’s will be hosting an exclusive first taste of this beer on Saturday, April 3rd at their Taft’s Brewpourium location. You must secure a ticket via the link ($6, the cost of the pint) to be one of the first to try this new collaboration brew. Tickets will be limited to only 50, so Taft’s encourages you to secure your pint quickly.

“We did not want to miss out on a fun opportunity for UDF to collaborate with Taft’s on a signature product. So, when we learned about the novelty of Milkshake IPAs, we were all in,” said Jay Scherer, Alcohol Beverages Category Manager at United Diary Farmers, Inc.

“What better way to kick off the incoming warm weather than with an ice cold UDF Milkshake IPA? We’re excited to partner with local favorite United Dairy Farmers to bring an adults-only twist to a classic Cincy beverage,” said Dave Kassling, Managing Partner at Taft’s Brewing Co.

Taft’s Ale House and Taft’s Brewpourium will be hosting a variety of events throughout the month of April to celebrate the collaboration, including a milkshake pint night, mixology class and a themed brunch.

About Taft’s Brewing Company

Taft’s Brewing Company was founded in 2015 through the creation of Taft’s Ale House. The founders of Taft’s partnered with the Cincinnati Center City Development Corp to create the brewery and restaurant located in Cincinnati’s Over-The-Rhine. The three-story Ale House resides in a renovated historic church originally built in 1850 and offers premium steak fare in a beautifully designed space. In 2017, the Taft’s team created a production brewery and tap room, Taft’s Brewpourium Cincinnati, located in Spring Grove Village. The 50,000-square- foot facility is home to high-volume brewing and beer kegging, canning and packaging. The Brewpourium Cincy tap room offers guests 12- 15 of Taft’s house-created brews and New Haven-style coal-fired pizza. Taft’s also opened a sizeable indoor/outdoor space in the Franklinton Columbus area that features homemade brews and the same New Haven-style pizza in a funky 80’s/90’s themed hotspot. Taft’s beers can also be found in bars, restaurants, grocery stores and other outlets across the region. www.taftsbeer.com

About United Dairy Farmers, Inc.

With 175 UDF dairy stores across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana committed to quality, customer experience, and being a trusted neighbor in the communities that it serves, UDF aspires to be the best convenience retailer in the region. UDF stores sell high-quality proprietary products that include hand-dipped ice cream, signature malts and shakes, fresh baked goods from the family bakery, premium coffee, and other fresh foods and dairy products. After 80 years, United Dairy Farmers continues to be family-owned and headquartered in Norwood, OH (Cincinnati).