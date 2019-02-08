Taft’s Brewing Co. Announces Rebrand

CINCINNATTI —Taft’s Brewing Co.’s goal was to streamline and modernize the brand to complement the simplicity of a new can and 6-pack box design. Their branding team has created a newfound sense of consistency and uniformity across its product line, while working in key elements unique to each individual brew and style.

Partnered with a simplified execution of the logo and font, our signature bathtub has taken center stage and thus has become the focal point of the 6-pack box and the back side of the cans. Special attention was also paid to the packaging and can colors in an effort to make our brewery’s brand stand out amongst other craft beers whether on the shelf in the store or in a dark bar. New designs are hitting shelves throughout Ohio and Northern Kentucky in mid-February. The brand refresh was aided by the help of Taft’s branding partner, Philadelphia-based advertising agency, 1 Trick Pony.

Overall Growth

In 2019 Taft’s will be increasing the total number of packaging facings by almost 50 percent in many of the larger local grocery stores including Kroger, Giant Eagle and Meijer. Taft’s will see up to 200 percent growth in its facings in Columbus and Dayton. Its total distribution is budgeted to increase by 50 percent in 2019 from 2018. Taft’s will be launching seven brand new packaged brands in 2019 that will see retailers and bars alike. It will be exploring opportunities to open new Brewpourium-style tap rooms in both Cincinnati and nearby cities due to the very positive response to both the beer and New Haven Style pizza

Brewery Background

Taft’s Brewing Company was founded in April 2015 through the creation of Taft’s Ale House. The founders of Taft’s partnered with the Cincinnati Center City Development Corp (3CDC) to create the brewery and restaurant located in the Over-The-Rhine district of Cincinnati. The three-story Ale House resides in a renovated historic church originally built in 1850 and offers premium tri-tip based steak fare in a beautifully designed space. In 2017, Taft’s team’s passion for making high quality craft beer led to the creation of a production brewery and tap room, Taft’s Brewpourium. The building is located 10 minutes north of Taft’s Ale House in Spring Grove Village. The 50,000 square foot facility is home to high volume brewing and beer kegging, canning and packaging. The Brewpourium tap room offers guests 12-15 of Taft’s Brewing Co’s finest house created brews as well as New Haven Style coal fired pizza. Taft’s beers can also be found in bars, restaurants, grocery stores and other outlets throughout the region.