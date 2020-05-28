Taffer’s Mixologist Hard Seltzers Now Available To Purchase Online For Home Delivery

Taffer’s Mixologist has partnered with Thirstie, an e-commerce platform enabling direct-to-consumer sales for alcohol brands, to allow customers to purchase its hard seltzer beverages online. Launching today, three of the Taffer’s Mixologist Sparking Craft Cocktail flavors are now available to order for home delivery – Cucumber Jalapeño, Pineapple Coconut and Strawberry Basil. Delivery is available in 17 states at launch – Alaska, California, Connecticut, Idaho, Florida, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Washington, D.C.

Launched.LA, the team behind Taffer’s Mixologist, has been working on an e-commerce solution for the brand since inception and the online launch is timely to the current demand, they are receiving from consumers quarantining at home.

“Ever since we launched the Taffer’s Mixologist Sparkling Craft Cocktails in a handful of states last fall, we received huge demand from consumers around the country who wanted to try our hard seltzers,” said Launched.LA co-founder and co-CEO Jay McGraw. “Now, with most states observing shelter-in-place, we were able to shift our expansion efforts by offering at-home deliveries.”

Consumers can purchase Taffer’s Mixologist Sparkling Craft Cocktails online by visiting shop.taffersmix.com and entering their delivery address. After selecting flavors they wish to purchase, they can choose either Ground Shipping (5 – 7-day delivery) or opt for Local Delivery where they can select a day and timeframe for the product to be delivered through local stores and distribution partners. A single flavor four-pack retails for$8.49.

In the coming months, new flavors will also be added for online purchasing, including Cherry Lime, Grapefruit Moon, Taffer’s Original (Elderflower).

About Taffer’s Mixologist

Taffer’s Mixologist was created by renowned hospitality, nightclub and bar expert Jon Taffer in collaboration with Launched.LA in an effort to bring the craft cocktail experience to the home with a line of simple, high-quality, pre-made cocktails mixes and elevated hard seltzers. The Taffer’s Mixologist Cocktail Mix flavors include: Bloody Mary, Cosmopolitan, Margarita, Mojito, Piña Colada, Skinny Margarita, and Strawberry Margarita. The Taffer’s Mixologist Sparkling Craft Cocktail flavors include: California Lime, Cherry Lime, Cucumber Jalapeño, Grapefruit Moon, Pineapple Coconut, Strawberry Bail and Taffer’s Original (Elderflower). For additional information including recipes and store locations, visit TAFFERSMIX.COM. Find them on social @TAFFERSMIX.

About Launched.LA

Launched.LA conceives, explores, and launches healthy lifestyle next-gen brands offering premium but affordable choices in digital, retail and beyond. Launched.LA works with other passionate thought leaders to deliver on the promise that everyone deserves access to healthier alternatives, made available through easily accessed mass sales channels for all.