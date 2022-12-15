SymBev Inc. Acquires 3 Ontario Breweries for National Launch

SymBev Inc. is building a new national adult beverage company through acquisition and innovation in the craft beverage space. Significant performance improvements will be driven by enhanced scale and best business practices built on an obsession with data and consumer-focused intelligence.

Canadian and U.S. investors recognize the soundness of SymBev’s approach and are clearly on board. Series A funding has backed their first three acquisitions: Railway City Brewing Company (St. Thomas, Ontario), CRANK Lite Lager (Oakville, Ontario) and Locker Room Lager (Toronto, Ontario) which will be combined into SymBev’s first regional brewing hub. Series B will open in January to fund future acquisitions and invest in new-to-market brands.

“We’re focused on adult beverages, not just beer. Our approach is consumer-first. We acquire and build brands that connect with them across beer, spirits, ready-to-drink, non-alcoholic and other emerging trends and categories,” CEO Dave Clarke explains.

SymBev’s model is that the business owners of the acquired companies become shareholders of SymBev. This also means new career opportunities as SymBev retains and promotes talent from the companies they bring on board.

CEO Dave Clarke brings over 30 years of sales, marketing and general management experience at leading firms Bass Brewers UK, Diageo, Creemore Springs, Cowbell Brewery and Beattie’s Distillers. CFO Michael Presley has amassed over 25 years of senior experience in consumer packaged goods (CPG), hospitality and private equity with Coca-Cola, Kraft and Nabisco Foods.

Early in the planning phase, they needed talent that was deeply invested in the craft beer community. Stephen Rich was the obvious choice – an award-winning brewmaster with a passion for innovation and education. SymBev’s new director of business development, Jack Jelinek, is one of the youngest beer entrepreneurs in Canada and the founder and past owner of CRANK Lite Bev Corp, the first company acquired by SymBev.

SymBev’s acquisition brands have existing communities, personalities and followings that are an important part of what SymBev wants to scale. They aim to maintain the identity of the businesses that they bring in and build off the equity that’s already there, not destroy it. “For us, maintaining Railway City Brewing Company’s legacy and keeping the company going forward for the community and employees that love it was crucial,” said outgoing president John Peart.

About SymBev

Established in 2021, SymBev is a Canadian adult beverage company that acquires and builds brands across beer, spirits, ready-to-drink, non-alcoholic, and other beverage-related categories. We are brand builders who believe in the spirit of craft. We merge founders’ purpose with proven business practices to increase brand value and accelerate revenue growth while maintaining the quality, identity and community of the brands we acquire.

About Railway City Brewing Company

Established in 2008 in St. Thomas, Ontario, Railway City Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery that honours the city’s history and heritage. They brew a range of all natural craft beers; among them, the gold medal-winning Black Coal Stout, Express India Session Lager, and Dead Elephant, one of the early Ontario Craft India Pale Ales.

About Locker Room Lager

Founded in 2017, Locker Room Lager is designed for sports enthusiasts who want to celebrate with their team after the game. It’s brewed to provide a great tasting, approachable beer that all consumers can enjoy at a competitive price.

About CRANK Lite Lager

CRANK Lite Lager was founded in 2020 by two Western University Ivey Business School students who were tired of paying exorbitant prices for a good session beer. Crisp and light with only 99 calories and 3 grams of carbs, CRANK Lite Lager is made for the young adult who wants an easy-drinking beer that won’t hurt their wallet.

For More Information:

https://www.symbevbrands.com/