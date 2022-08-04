Sycamore Brewing’s Pumpkin Latte Blonde is Back

Seasonal beer with coffee and spices makes an early return this season

Charlotte, N.C., – Sycamore Brewing, Charlotte’s top beer producer known for its creative packaging and unique flavor combinations, is celebrating fall early with the return ofPumpkin Latte Blonde (5.8% ABV). The eagerly anticipated seasonal beer is available on tap now and in cans at major retailers in NC, SC, VA, TN, KY, GA and OH.

“Pumpkin Latte Blonde is like a pumpkin spice latte in beer form,” says Sycamore Brewing’s co-owner, Sarah Taylor Brigham. “While some may call it basic, this ale is truly unique because we’ve added our own house-roasted cold brew coffee to it. You can really taste the freshness and quality.”

Pumpkin Latte Blonde is a harmonious blend of sweet blonde ale, Sycamore’s house-roasted cold brew coffee, pumpkin pie spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, clove and ginger) and vanilla. The traditional spices and sweetness of the beer are balanced out by bitter dark chocolate and slight berry notes from the cold brew, resulting in a deliciously indulgent beverage.

About Sycamore Brewing

Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Justin and Sarah Brigham, Sycamore Brewing has been creating award-winning craft liquids since 2013. The brewery has grown and expanded at whirlwind speed since opening its doors, becoming Charlotte’s top beer producer in 2022. Sycamore’s bustling taproom and beer garden has consistently been ranked as one of the top Uber stops in Charlotte serving delicious craft beer each day alongside live music, food trucks and more. This fall, the brewery is expanding even more by opening a bar concept at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and moving its 2161 Hawkins Street location next door to a significantly bigger space, further establishing itself as a gathering place for good times and great beer. From year-round mainstays and IPAs to seasonal offerings and café inspired brews, Sycamore beer is available at major retailers in NC, SC, VA, TN, KY, GA, and OH, with additional states to be added this year. For more information, visitwww.sycamorebrew.com. Stay connected with Sycamore Brewing on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook (@SycamoreBrewing).