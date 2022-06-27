Sycamore Brewing Introduces Seasonal Spin on Favorite, Releases Southern Girl Strawberry

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Charlotte’s biggest independent brewer, Sycamore Brewing today announced its newest beer, Southern Girl Strawberry (4.8% ABV). Just in time for summer, the blonde ale is a spin on the brewery’s popular Southern Girl beer and is available today on-draft and in cans at Sycamore Brewing’s taproom in the Queen City.

“Southern Girl is one of our OG Sycamore beers, and this summer variation is packed with fresh strawberries, giving it a bit of tartness to balance out the sweetness,” says Sycamore Brewing’s co-owner, Sarah Taylor Brigham. “This crisp beer is like summer in a glass!”

Southern Girl Strawberry is loaded with fresh strawberries to complement the honey and caramel notes present in the beer base. Every sip of Southern Girl Strawberry presents a dry finish with an added tartness. It is crafted very simply by blending strawberries with Southern Girl, enhancing the strawberry, honeydew and light floral-hop flavor. The instantly refreshing beer will be available in four-packs at stores throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia and Ohio in the coming weeks, so it can be enjoyed all summer long.

About Sycamore Brewing

Sycamore Brewing, a Charlotte-based brewery, has been producing award-winning craft liquids since 2013 and is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Justin and Sarah Brigham. Sycamore has grown and expanded at whirlwind speed since opening its doors and has consequently quadrupled its total beer production since 2018. Sycamore operates a bustling taproom and beer garden complete with craft beer, live music, food trucks and more, and has consistently been ranked as one of the top Uber stops in Charlotte. In the fall of 2022, the company will open a café inside its taproom, expanding its offerings and further establishing Sycamore Brewing as a gathering place for good times and great beer. Sycamore beer is available in NC, SC, VA, TN, KY, GA, and OH, with additional states to be added this year.

https://www.sycamorebrew.com/