Sycamore Brewing Announces Rising Hope IPA in Partnership with Brewing Funds the Cure

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Sycamore Brewing, a Charlotte-based brewery known for eccentric packaging and unique flavor combinations sourced from top-notch ingredients, has announced its second year of partnership with Brewing Funds the Cure for the release of its Rising Hope IPA. One hundred percent of proceeds from the sale of this beer will be donated to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Rising Hope IPA will be released tomorrow, Saturday, September 25 at the Sycamore Brewing Taproom. The beer will be available on tap and draft at select locations in North Carolina.

“This initiative, started by Brewing Funds the Cure, is an incredible way for Sycamore Brewing to give back to such an amazing cause and help fund pediatric cancer research,” says Sycamore Brewing Co-Owner, Sarah Taylor Brigham. “We are honored to be chosen as the only brewery in North Carolina to produce this beer.”

Master brewers from Cigar City Brewing and Florida Avenue Brewing design a new recipe each year and Country Malt Group, Yakima Chief Hops and Amoretti Fruit Puree partners provide free ingredients to each of the participating breweries. In addition, Blue Label Packaging Co has donated can labels and Taphandles is providing signature tap handles for all breweries where Rising Hope IPA will be available. This year’s beer will be a hazy IPA with delicious passionfruit, orange and guava flavors.

About Sycamore Brewery

Sycamore Brewing, a Charlotte-based brewery, has been producing award-winning craft liquids since 2013 and is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Justin and Sarah Brigham. Sycamore has grown and expanded at whirlwind speed since opening their doors and has consequently quadrupled its total beer production since 2018. Sycamore operates a bustling taproom and beer garden complete with craft beer, live music, food trucks and more. Sycamore beer and BUBS 77-Calorie Hard Seltzer are available in NC, SC, VA, TN, KY, GA and OH, with additional states to be added this year.

For More Information:
https://nationalpcf.org/programs/brewing-funds-the-cure/

