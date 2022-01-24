Sycamore Brewing Announces New Vanilla Affogato Coffee Cream Ale

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Sycamore Brewing, a Charlotte-based brewery known for eccentric packaging and unique flavor combinations sourced from top-notch ingredients, has announced the release of its Vanilla Affogato. The first seasonal beer of 2022, Vanilla Affogato cans will hit shelves at grocery and specialty beverage stores in the coming weeks. This beer is also available on tap at select locations.

“What sets this beer apart is the addition of our very own Sycamore house-roasted cold brew,” said Sycamore Brewing’s co-owner, Sarah Taylor Brigham. “The end result is a smooth, creamy, yet supremely drinkable light-colored ale with unmistakable coffee and vanilla flavors, and it’s delicious!”

Sycamore’s Vanilla Affogato Coffee Cream Ale tastes of creamy vanilla up front, with sweet caramel notes in the middle, finishing with a dark roasted coffee bitterness to finish. Rich, bready malt notes can be found intermingled, with lighter notes of dark fruit (raisin and fig) and light citrus at the end.

About Sycamore Brewing

Sycamore Brewing, a Charlotte-based brewery, has been producing award-winning craft liquids since 2013 and is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Justin and Sarah Brigham. Sycamore has grown and expanded at whirlwind speed since opening its doors and has consequently quadrupled its total beer production since 2018. Sycamore operates a bustling taproom and beer garden complete with craft beer, live music, food trucks and more, and has consistently been ranked as one of the top Uber stops in Charlotte. In the summer of 2022, the company will open a café inside its taproom, expanding its offerings and further establishing Sycamore Brewing as a gathering place for good times and great beer. Sycamore beer and BUBS 77-Calorie Hard Seltzer is available in NC, SC, VA, TN, KY, GA, and OH, with additional states to be added this year.

For More Information:

https://www.sycamorebrew.com/copy-of-barrel-aged-christmas-cookie