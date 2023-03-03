Sycamore Brewing Announces New Super Fresh Wheat Ale & Return of Slurricane IPA

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Sycamore Brewing, the largest Charlotte-born brewery and top three craft brewery in North Carolina, announces the release of Super Fresh (5.4% ABV), a new wheat ale with citrus, along with the return of fan-favorite Slurricane (7% ABV). Both beers, full of top-notch ingredients and packed with flavor, can be purchased now at select stores across several states.

“Slurricane’s a popular one, so we’re thrilled to be releasing a brand-new beer along with it that’s in the same vein of deliciousness,” says Sycamore Brewing Co-Owner, Sarah Taylor Brigham. “These fresh tasting and fruity beers are just what people need to be sipping on as they dream of warmer days ahead.”

Super Fresh’s wheat base is combined with orange, tangerine, light peach, stone fruit and lemon, creating citrusy vibes and a lightly tart finish. Noted on the back end is a crisp bread-like flavor, courtesy of Pilsner and French Special Aromatic malts, while the addition of Cashmere hops and house hazy IPA yeast balance out the citrus and wheat notes for a light, refreshing and drinkable beer.

Slurricane’s juicy tropical haze flavor swirls with notes of mandarin orange, tart passion fruit, pineapple, strawberry smoothie and a zesty lime finish.

About Sycamore Brewing

Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Justin and Sarah Brigham, Sycamore Brewing has been creating award-winning craft liquids since 2014. The brewery has grown and expanded at whirlwind speed since opening its doors, becoming Charlotte’s top beer producer in 2022. Sycamore’s bustling taproom and beer garden has consistently been ranked as one of the top Uber stops in Charlotte serving delicious craft beer each day alongside live music, food trucks and more. In November 2022, the brewery opened a bar concept at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and is expanding even more in early 2023 by moving its 2161 Hawkins Street location next door to a significantly bigger space, further establishing itself as a gathering place for good times and great beer. From year-round mainstays and IPAs to seasonal offerings and café inspired brews, Sycamore beer is available at major retailers in NC, SC, VA, TN, GA, and OH, with additional states to be added this year.

For More Information:

https://www.sycamorebrew.com/