Switchback Releases Dooley’s in 16oz Cans

BURLINGTON, Vermont – Switchback Brewing Co., home to Switchback Ale — Vermont’s #1 draught beer, has released their cult favorite, Dooley’s Belated Porter, in 16oz cans for the first time. The move marks the first of many Switchback Specials that will transition their way from 12oz bottles to cans throughout 2023.

With the addition of a new high-speed labeling system, the brewery can now apply custom labels onto cans in-house. “We love the accessibility that putting our beer into cans brings,” says Brewery Founder, Bill Cherry. “The new equipment has opened the door for us to reimagine some of our classics and to introduce new beers from our innovative Brewers and Employee Owners.”

Dooley’s Belated Porter (named after the brewery’s first employee) was first brewed in 2009 and quickly became an annual favorite for die-hard Switchback fans. It features a blend of roasted and caramelized malts giving it a luscious malt signature that has an earthiness derived from the non-traditional use of flaked barley. The bold use of Simcoe hops for both bittering and aroma highlights this hop varietal and balances the malt to create a robust, yet smooth finishing American porter. The newly designed label embodies the dark, snowy nights of Vermont’s coldest season – the perfect time to enjoy a Dooley’s.

Find 16oz cans of Dooley’s Belated Porter in limited quantities at the brewery and at select stores throughout Switchback’s distribution footprint.

Quick Facts:

Name: Dooley’s Belated Porter

Available: December-February

Web: https://www.switchbackvt.com/dooleys-belated-porter

Stats: 5.7% ABV | 43 IBU

Packaging: 16oz 4pks & draught

Availability: At the brewery and in select stores in Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and parts of New York and Virginia.

About Switchback Brewing Company

Switchback Brewing Company was founded in 2002 by master brewer Bill Cherry and his longtime friend Jeff Neiblum. To maximize complexity and flavor, the beer is left unfiltered and carbonated during fermentation by the yeast itself, creating a 100% naturally conditioned beer. In 2017, Switchback Brewing Co. officially became the first 100% employee-owned brewery in Vermont via an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), keeping the brewery locally owned and operated at its original home in Burlington, VT. Switchback beers are distributed throughout Vermont, New England plus parts of New York and Virginia.

For More Information:

https://www.switchbackvt.com