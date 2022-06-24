Switchback Brewing Co. Releases 5.9% Zaboo Hazy IPA

BURLINGTON, Vermont – Switchback Brewing Co. announces the release of Zaboo, a brand new 5.9% hazy IPA, available in 16oz can 4-packs and in 12oz can 12-packs and on draft at local bars and restaurants. New England’s first 100% employee-owned brewery, adds Zaboo to its line-up of 100% naturally conditioned beers.

Zaboo Hazy IPA features a zestful and effervescent blend of hops, hand selected to amplify aroma. Vibrant notes of juicy stone fruit, honeydew melon, orange, peach, and pear create a fun expressive flavor.

“Everyone needs a relaxing summer – this year especially,” said Bill Cherry, Brewery Founder & Brewmaster. “Zaboo Hazy IPA is all about chilling out. Whether you’re right at home, at a concert or around the campfire, it’s the perfect getaway vibe for enjoying the summer season with friends, family, and fun.”

Zaboo first made its debut at Switchback’s Burlington Tap Room where it quickly became a fan favorite. The new beer will be available at the brewery and throughout New England and Upstate New York by late June. Zaboo will also be featured at events throughout the summer, including the 2022 Vermont Brewers Festival, June 21-23, 2022.

QUICK FACTS:

Name: Switchback Brewing Co. Zaboo Hazy IPA

Release Date: June 1, 2022

Stats: 5.9% ABV

Packaging: 12oz can 12-packs, 16oz can 4-packs, and on draft

Availability: Switchback locations in New England and New York

About Switchback Brewing Company

Switchback Brewing Company was founded in 2002 by master brewer Bill Cherry and his longtime friend Jeff Neiblum. To maximize complexity and flavor, the beer is left unfiltered and carbonated during fermentation by the yeast itself, creating a 100% naturally conditioned beer. In 2017, Switchback Brewing Co. officially became the first 100% employee-owned brewery in Vermont via an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), keeping the brewery locally owned and operated at its original home in Burlington, VT. Switchback beers are distributed throughout Vermont, New England plus parts of New York and Virginia

For More Information:

https://www.switchbackvt.com/zaboo-hazy-ipa