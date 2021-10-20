Swilled Dog Releases Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

UPPER TRACT, WV – Swilled Dog (@SwilledDog), the fastest growing craft beverage company in West Virginia, has joined the canned cocktail movement with the launch of two delicious ready-to-drink vodka soda cocktails: Swilled Dog Black Cherry and Swilled Dog Pineapple.

“Swilled Dog was founded with the very clear mission to create delicious beverages that are meant to be enjoyed with friends and family, ” said Brooke Glover, President and Co-Founder, Swilled Dog. “Our new ready-to-drink cocktails are delicious, refreshing and sessionable. With these additions, our Swilled Dog portfolio has an option for any adult beverage occasion.”

According to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, the Ready-to-Drink category, including hard seltzers, saw the largest consumption increase in the US last year. The category is expected to be larger than wine by the end of 2021.

“Today’s consumers are looking for not only convenience but also quality, and this is where Swilled Dog shines,” added Glover. “Our RTDs are packed with flavor, yet offer a low-calorie, low-carb, and low-sugar option for consumers looking for a lighter alcoholic beverage.”

Swilled Dog recently launched a portfolio of American Whiskeys, which received several medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, including the highly sought-after Double Gold Medal for their Barrel Strength Bourbon.

Swilled Dog Black Cherry is a blend of premium vodka blended with fresh juice from tart black cherries. It strikes the perfect balance between the tartness and sweetness of a ripe summer cherry.

Swilled Dog Pineapple marries the tropical flavors of fresh pineapple with premium vodka to create a delicious and refreshing cocktail that is ideal for all occasions.

Swilled Dog Black Cherry and Swilled Dog Pineapple are available in 4-packs of 12-ounce cans for $9.99. They will initially be available in West Virginia ABC liquor stores.

ABOUT SWILLED DOG

Swilled Dog is a majority woman-owned, leading craft beverage producer providing the Southeast with quality, approachable beverages that are flavorful & refreshing. While crafting delicious beverages, we also aim to make a significant impact for our favorite animal causes. Our ciders and ready to drink cocktails are trail, sand, and cliff ready, while our small batch craft spirits and infusions are perfect to sit back and relax after a day of play. From the mountain to the beach and everywhere in between, Swilled Dog is Best Served with Adventure.

For More Information:

https://www.swilleddog.com