SweetWater Brewing Company Unveils New Fall Line

ATLANTA — SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC (“SweetWater”), a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), announces its fall craft-beer lineup, which includes its new H.A.Z.Y. Double IPA and the return of its popular Mosaic Single Hop Hazy IPA. Starting this October, SweetWater’s fall beers will be available in select markets across the U.S.

Doubling down on its popular H.A.Z.Y. IPA, the new H.A.Z.Y. Double IPA (8.5% alcohol by volume (ABV)) is a juicy, tropical, double dry-hopped American imperial IPA that offers easy drinking at an elevated ABV. Its Strata, El Dorado, and Sultana hops lead with mango, passionfruit, pineapple, and pine notes, while flaked oats create a super smooth body that mellows the bitterness. H.A.Z.Y. Double IPA will be available in single 19.2-oz cans and 12-oz cans in SweetWater’s fall IPA variety pack.

“Our H.A.Z.Y. IPA has been so popular, it just made sense to brew a bigger version of it. We loaded it with hops, dialed up the ABV, and put it in our 19.2-oz stovepipe cans. It’s everything a hazy should be: juicy, smooth, and easy-drinking,” says Anna Krakovski, Director of Marketing at SweetWater.

To round out its 25th anniversary, SweetWater is also bringing back an old favorite, the Mosaic Single Hop Hazy IPA(6.2% ABV). The Mosaic hops play the feature role in the bittering, aroma, and dry-hop additions of this golden, hazy brew, leaving complex citrus, herbal, and stone fruit notes with a clean, crisp finish. SweetWater also returns its stackable fish cans for Mosaic’s packaging. The limited-edition cans, which feature artwork that can be stacked to create an image of a trout, will be part of SweetWater’s Stack-A-Fish campaign with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to stock streams and promote trout habitat conservation. SweetWater will announce full details about this partnership this fall. Mosaic will be available in 12-oz cans in six-packs or in SweetWater’s fall IPA variety pack.

In addition to the H.A.Z.Y. Double IPA and Mosaic IPA, SweetWater’s IPA variety 12-pack will also feature two year-round staples, H.A.Z.Y. IPA (6.2 % ABV) and SweetWater IPA(6.3% ABV). A straight-up juice bomb, the H.A.Z.Y. IPA’s double dry hop combo of Mosaic, Citra, El Dorado, and Azacca deliver a blast of mango, stone fruit, lime, and pine aromas. The SweetWater IPA is a classic, heady brew that lays down hints of grapefruit and pine with a clean and bright finish.

“Fall is one of our favorite times to get outside and share beers with friends. The H.A.Z.Y. IPA, Mosaic, and SweetWater IPA are all easy drinkers brewed for a day on the water, tailgating, or a post-ride happy hour at the trailhead,” says Krakovski. “Releasing a new beer as part of our growing hazy collection, while also bringing back a classic SweetWater brew will help us continue our work supporting clean water and conservation, making this season’s brews extra special.”

SweetWater’s fall line-up of craft beers will be available in select markets across the U.S., including Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, and Virginia beginning October 3.

About SweetWater Brewing Company

SweetWater Brewing Company is an Atlanta-based craft brewery living by the motto “Don’t Float the Mainstream!”. As the 10th largest craft brewery in the U.S., SweetWater beverages are crafted at two locations, the flagship SweetWater brewery and taphouse at 195 Ottley Drive in the heart of Atlanta, and a second location now open in Fort Collins, Colorado at 1020 E Lincoln Ave.

SweetWater’s award-winning lineup of craft beers and beverages includes 420 Extra Pale Ale, H.A.Z.Y. IPA, 420 Imperial I.P.A., H.A.Z.Y. 710 Pale Ale, G13 IPA, High Light Lo-Cal Easy IPA, Goin’ Coastal IPA, Broken Coast Lager, SweetWater Oasis Premium Hard Seltzer, Golden Isles Hard Iced Tea, and SweetWater RIFF ready to drink cocktails.

SweetWater is passionate about protecting natural resources and habitats and is recognized for its contributions to environmental initiatives throughout its distribution footprint. Supporting the conservation of some of the nation’s most threatened rivers, streams and coastlines is a cause near and dear to the brewery, as clean water is also vital to the creation of their tasty brews.

For more information about SweetWater Brewing Company and where to find SweetWater craft beverages, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc.?(Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com

