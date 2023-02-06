SweetWater Brewing Company Introduces New Crisp Lager to Year-Round Lineup

ATLANTA, Georgia – SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC (“SweetWater”), Atlanta’s craft beer trailblazer, the 10th largest craft brewer in the U.S. and subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), launches a new crisp lager to its year-round craft beer lineup. The new SweetWater Lager, a clean-bodied beer elevated with spicy floral hop notes, is now available on draft and will be available in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans in select retailers across the U.S. beginning March 2023.

SweetWater’s new Lager (4.5% alcohol by volume (ABV)) is a simple, easy-drinking beer, brewed with a 100% pilsner grain bill to create a crisp, refreshing flavor with low bitterness. Crystal and Hallertau hops distinguish the taste with mild notes of spicy floral. As demand for lagers continues to grow, SweetWater adds this approachable, low-ABV beer, to its quiver of heady beers like 420 Pale Ale, H.A.Z.Y. IPA, and Imperial IPA, to quench beer drinkers’ thirst whenever the occasion calls for something lighter.

“Crisp. Clean. Crushable. SweetWater’s new Lager is an easy thirst-quenching beer with a little SweetWater twist on the brew with some added hops that keep this beer tasting crisp and refreshing,” says Ty Gilmore, president of U.S. Beer at Tilray Brands. “This SweetWater Lager is the perfect go-to beer when you’re looking to crack a few cold ones after a long day — fishing, working, boating, and you name it. With the addition of its new Lager, SweetWater now has a beer for everyone, and these sure go down easy.”

Lager is now flowing at Sweetwater’s flagship taprooms in Atlanta, Georgia and Fort Collins, Colorado and taps across Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Beginning March 2023, SweetWater’s new Lager will be available in cans at select retailers across the U.S., including Kroger, Lowes Food, and Ingles.

About SweetWater Brewing

One of Atlanta’s original craft breweries, founded 26 years ago, SweetWater Brewing is now the 10th largest craft brewery in the U.S. With two flagship breweries in Atlanta, Georgia, and Fort Collins, Colorado, SweetWater’s award-winning craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For More Information:

https://www.sweetwaterbrew.com/