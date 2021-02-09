SweetWater Brewing Company Announces Spring Lineup

ATLANTA – SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater”) announces its spring seasonal line-up, including made-to-share variety 12-packs: IPA Variety Pack and Tacklebox Variety Pack, which make sampling two of SweetWater’s newest IPAs, H.A.Z.Y. IPA and High Light Lo-Cal Easy IPA, a breeze. SweetWater’s new line-up also features two limited-run additions: spring seasonal Troptimistic Wheat Ale and a celebratory 24th Anniversary Barrel-aged Sour Hazy IPA released in honor of SweetWater’s anniversary this month. Here for a good time but not a long time, both new brews are available now in SweetWater’s taproom in Atlanta, and at select bars, restaurants, and retail establishments.

Troptimistic Wheat Ale

Coming out of the winter doldrums, it’s high time for something light, bright and optimistic: introducing Troptimistic Wheat Ale. SweetWater’s newest American Wheat Ale combines tropical vibrancy and easy drinkability for a thirst-quenching liquid. With natural passionfruit and kiwi flavors, Troptimistic is the perfect sessionable beer to get into a spring state of mind. “This tropical American Wheat is hopped with Eldo and Sultana, delivering a refreshingly bright blast of tropical fruit, pineapple, pear and watermelon. Seasonals are our playground to have a little fun — we thought about drinking beers during a round of golf, out on the water as the weather changes, or on the beach during spring break while creating Troptimistic,” says Brian Miesieski, Chief Marketing Officer of SweetWater Brewery. Enjoy this island inspired escape now through mid-May.

Fast Facts:

5% ABV

Grains: Pilsner, Malted Wheat, Wheat Flakes

Hops: Sultana, El Dorado

Packaging: Draft, 12oz Bottle 6-packs

Also available in the Tacklebox Variety 12-Pack

IPA Variety Pack

Created for hopheads, SweetWater’s first IPA Variety Pack of 2021 offers the perfect selection for anyone who can’t choose just one hoppy brew. First rolled out in fall 2020, the latest installment in SweetWater’s IPA Variety Pack lineup is available now through May and features popular brewery staples, including:

H.A.Z.Y. IPA – A new, year-round juice bomb with a double dry hop of Mosaic, Citra, El Dorado and Azacca for a blast of mango, stone fruit, lime, and pine.

A new, year-round juice bomb with a double dry hop of Mosaic, Citra, El Dorado and Azacca for a blast of mango, stone fruit, lime, and pine. IPA – SweetWater’s OG IPA brings together hints of grapefruit and pine for a fresh, heady go-to brew.

SweetWater’s OG IPA brings together hints of grapefruit and pine for a fresh, heady go-to brew. G13 IPA –? This aromatic, super-hybrid, sticky IPA is first and foremost a phenomenally delicious and drinkable beer, with the added bonus of an olfactory experience inspired by well, “G13.”

This aromatic, super-hybrid, sticky IPA is first and foremost a phenomenally delicious and drinkable beer, with the added bonus of an olfactory experience inspired by well, “G13.” Trainwreck– This hazy double IPA hits with a citrusy orange aroma followed by notes of vanilla and pine for a smooth dank aroma that’s infused with terpenes for added flavor.

Fast Facts:

Packaging: Variety 12-pack (12oz Bottles)

24th Anniversary Barrel-aged Sour Hazy IPA

Celebrate SweetWater’s 24 years of heady beers with a limited-release, barrel aged The Woodlands Project exclusive, barrel-aged sour hazy IPA. SweetWater’s 24th Anniversary brew is a unique blend of two foeder-aged sours and a double-dry-hopped hazy IPA. with blackberries and raspberries. Complex and highly carbonated, this tart fruit-filled ale is ready to pop open now to celebrate the brewery’s February anniversary and is cellarable for up to a year. Only 150 cases and 150 kegs will be released, and when it’s gone, it’s gone.

SweetWater’s annual anniversary party will not take place in 2021 due to COVID, but there are smaller taproom events planned – visit thetaproom Facebook page for more information.

Fast Facts:

5.9% ABV, 24 IBUs

Total acidity: 14.3 g/L

Packaging: Draft, Single Serve 375 mL Cork and Cage Bottles

Tacklebox Variety Pack

Fish for your new favorite inSweetWater’s seasonal Tacklebox Variety Pack. Available now through mid-May, this refreshingly tasty collection of crowd pleasers includes:

H.A.Z.Y. IPA – A new, year-round juice bomb with a double dry hop of Mosaic, Citra, El Dorado and Azacca for a blast of mango, stone fruit, lime, and pine.

A new, year-round juice bomb with a double dry hop of Mosaic, Citra, El Dorado and Azacca for a blast of mango, stone fruit, lime, and pine. High Light Lo-Cal Easy IPA –? Never sacrificing flavor for drinkability, this new, easy-drinking IPA is brewed with sticky Hop Hash blend to keep the beer hoppin’ and calories low for a crisp and crushable beer with notes of grapefruit, watermelon, pear and floral flavors. (100 calories, 5g carbs, 4% ABV)

Never sacrificing flavor for drinkability, this new, easy-drinking IPA is brewed with sticky Hop Hash blend to keep the beer hoppin’ and calories low for a crisp and crushable beer with notes of grapefruit, watermelon, pear and floral flavors. (100 calories, 5g carbs, 4% ABV) 420 Extra Pale Ale –? SweetWater’s flagship?420 is a tasty West Coast-style pale ale with big hops and a crisp finish, making it the perfect introduction to the brand’s line up of lip-smackin’ brews. If you know, you know.

SweetWater’s flagship?420 is a tasty West Coast-style pale ale with big hops and a crisp finish, making it the perfect introduction to the brand’s line up of lip-smackin’ brews. If you know, you know. Troptimistic Wheat Ale – A brand new, limited-release tasty and refreshing wheat ale with notes of tropical fruit, pineapple, pear and watermelon.

Fast Facts:

Packaging: Variety 12-pack (12oz Bottles)

Find beers available where distributed.

About SweetWater Brewing Company

SweetWater Brewing Company is an Atlanta-based craft brewery living by the motto “Don’t Float the Mainstream!” In 2020 SweetWater became a wholly owned subsidiary of Aphria Inc., (TSX: APHA and Nasdaq: APHA), a leading global cannabis company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. SweetWater Brewing Co. celebrated 23 years of heady brews in 2020 and is a top 15 craft brewery in the nation, according to Brewers Association.? The award-winning lineup of year-round beers includes 420® Extra Pale Ale, H.A.Z.Y®. IPA, IPA, High Light Low Cal IPA, G13 IPA, Trainwreck® Double IPA, Goin’ Coastal® IPA with pineapple, and Blue blueberry wheat ale. Additionally, seasonal releases offer palate pleasing variety, along with an experimental, in-and-out limited release Dank Tank series, 420 Strain Series and progressive barrel aged styles in The Woodlands Project series.??

SweetWater is passionate about protecting natural resources and habitats and is recognized for its contributions to environmental initiatives throughout its distribution footprint.? Supporting the conservation of some of the nation’s most threatened rivers, streams and coastlines is a cause near and dear to the brewery, as clean water is also vital to the creation of their tasty brews.??

Visit SweetWater Brewery – located at 195 Ottley Drive in the heart of Atlanta – for tours of the main brewery, and pints and bites in the newly renovated taproom and restaurant. For more information about SweetWater Brewing Company and brewery hours, please visit?www.sweetwaterbrew.com. Follow SweetWater Brewing Company on Twitter/Instagram @sweetwaterbrew, and like us at?facebook.com/sweetwaterbrew.