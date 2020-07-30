Suzie’s Organics Launches Hard Seltzer

PENDELTON, Ore.– The maker of Suzie’s Organics is entering the nearly $2 billion hard seltzer market. The company has launched Suzie’s Brewery Company and will be releasing its line of Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzers this month. The seltzers are being produced, canned and packaged in its new Pendleton-based brewery. Sales and operations are based in Tualatin. The hard seltzer market is projected to be 4.7 billion by 2022.

“The Official Hard Seltzer of Mother Nature” will be hitting shelves this month throughout Oregon. The lineup includes the following 5 organic flavors: Citrus Flip, Kiwi Mango, Very Berry, Peachy and Naked. The seltzers are packaged in 12-can multi packs featuring all flavors and in 6-packs of each individual flavor. At only 100 calories and 2 grams of sugar, Suzie’s Hard Seltzers are also gluten-free and brewed with organic alcohol fermented from organic cane sugar and organic-sourced natural flavors.

“We are thrilled to be entering the hard seltzer segment and we’re looking forward to introducing the market to the Suzie’s Organics brand,” said Chris Barhyte President of Suzie’s. As the Official Hard Seltzer of Mother Nature, Suzie’s is pledging to help Mother Nature replenish earth’s natural landscapes through its partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects. For every 12 cans of Suzie’s Hard Seltzer sold, one new tree will be replanted. Visit edenprojects.org to learn more.

Suzie’s Brewery Company is a brand of Barhyte Specialty Foods Company. Based in Pendleton, Oregon, Barhyte has roots dating back 200 years and 6,000 miles away in Germany, where Jacobus Barhyte first created a sweet-and-sour mustard that he brought to the US. Today, the company offers more than 65 award-winning mustards, marinades, sauces, and other condiments through Barhyte Specialty Foods, the Saucy Mama brand and the Suzie’s Organics brand, as well as through co-branded and private label products.

https://suzieshardseltzer.com/age-confirmation