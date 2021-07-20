Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzer Expands Distribution to Massachusetts and Rhode Island

HOLLISTON, MA – The Official Hard Seltzer of Mother Nature has come to Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzers are now available on shelves across the state through a distribution deal with Atlantic Beverage Distributors. Suzie’s Hard Seltzers are USDA Certified Organic.

Suzie’s brews its organic hard seltzers with the cleanest, purist spring water from the Blue Mountains of Northwest Oregon and add ingredients grown using organic-certified farming practices. Certified by Oregon Tilth, a leading organic certifier, Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzer ingredients meet the purist standard supported by a brewery powered in part by wind-power. As part of its dedication to the outdoors, Suzie’s Brewery is planting a tree for every Twelve-Pack sold through its partnership with Eden Restoration Projects.

Suzie’s line of organic hard seltzers includes 12 oz fruit-inspired hard seltzers at 5% ABV and 16 oz Loaded cocktail-inspired hard seltzers at 9.5% ABV. Suzie’s new Mountain Pack features: GreenApple, CherryLime, Raspberry and VeryBerry. Suzie’s new Beach Pack features CitrisFlip, KiwiMango, Watermelon and Peachy. The Mountain and Beach packs include twelve 12 oz-cans and retail for $18.99. Suzie’s 16 oz loaded flavors include Pina Colada, Moscow Mule and Mojito.

Headquartered in one of the Top Ten True Western Towns – Pendleton, OR – Suzie’s Brewery Company thrives as a small family company doing what they do best: creating the purist hard seltzer and never settling for anything less than the best. Starting in 2020, Suzie’s expanded from making delicious gourmet mustards to uniquely flavored organic hard seltzers. Suzie’s is known to use the finest, freshest ingredients and leave out all those additives and fillers with names you can’t pronounce. From ingredient sourcing to final production, every aspect of this product line is done locally in the Pacific Northwest.

For More Information:

https://suzieshardseltzer.com