Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzer Expands Distribution to Massachusetts and Rhode Island

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

HOLLISTON, MA – The Official Hard Seltzer of Mother Nature has come to Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzers are now available on shelves across the state through a distribution deal with Atlantic Beverage Distributors.  Suzie’s Hard Seltzers are USDA Certified Organic.

Suzie’s brews its organic hard seltzers with the cleanest, purist spring water from the Blue Mountains of Northwest Oregon and add ingredients grown using organic-certified farming practices.  Certified by Oregon Tilth, a leading organic certifier, Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzer ingredients meet the purist standard supported by a brewery powered in part by wind-power.   As part of its dedication to the outdoors, Suzie’s Brewery is planting a tree for every Twelve-Pack sold through its partnership with Eden Restoration Projects.

Suzie’s line of organic hard seltzers includes 12 oz fruit-inspired hard seltzers at 5% ABV and 16 oz Loaded cocktail-inspired hard seltzers at 9.5% ABV.   Suzie’s new Mountain Pack features: GreenApple, CherryLime, Raspberry and VeryBerry.  Suzie’s new Beach Pack features CitrisFlip, KiwiMango, Watermelon and Peachy.  The Mountain and Beach packs include twelve 12 oz-cans and retail for $18.99.  Suzie’s 16 oz loaded flavors include Pina Colada, Moscow Mule and Mojito.

Headquartered in one of the Top Ten True Western Towns – Pendleton, OR – Suzie’s Brewery Company thrives as a small family company doing what they do best: creating the purist hard seltzer and never settling for anything less than the best. Starting in 2020, Suzie’s expanded from making delicious gourmet mustards to uniquely flavored organic hard seltzers. Suzie’s is known to use the finest, freshest ingredients and leave out all those additives and fillers with names you can’t pronounce. From ingredient sourcing to final production, every aspect of this product line is done locally in the Pacific Northwest.

For More Information:
https://suzieshardseltzer.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
07/22: Brewbound Data Club w/ Lester Jones, Chief Economist, NBWA 07/22: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 07/29: Brewbound Frontlines: Misogyny and Misconduct in the Beer Industry 08/05: Brewbound Podcast 08/10: Public Relations Speed Dating
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More