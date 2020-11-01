Suzie’s Organc Hard Seltzer Expands Distribution to the Western and Mountain Regions and the East Coast

PENDLETON, OR – Less than 2 months after its launch in Oregon, Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzers is expanding its distribution into 5 new markets in the Western and Mountain Regions and the East Coast. Suzie’s, one of the few organic hard seltzers on the market, is hitting the shelves in Washington, Idaho and Wyoming, Colorado and New Jersey.

Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzers are being produced, canned and packaged in the company’s new Pendleton, Oregon-based brewery. Suzie’s lineup includes the following 5 organic flavors: CitrusFlip, KiwiMango, VeryBerry, Peachy and Naked. The seltzers are packaged in 12-can multi packs featuring all flavors and in 6-packs of each individual flavor.

“We began with the cleanest, purist spring water from the Blue Mountains of Northwest Oregon and added ingredients grown using organic-certified farming practices,” said Chris Barhyte, President of Suzie’s. Certified by Oregon Tilth, a leading organic certifier, Suzie’s Hard Seltzer ingredients meet the purist standard supported through manufacturing produced by wind-power. Each can serves 5% alcohol by volume, 100 calories, 2 grams of carbs and zero grams of sugar brewed with organic alcohol fermented from organic cane sugar and organic-sourced natural flavors.

Suzie’s distribution agreements are with Craig Stein Beverage for the Washington, Idaho, and Wyoming markets, CS Artisans in Colorado and Black River Traders in New Jersey.

Headquartered in one of the Top Ten True Western Towns – Pendleton, OR – Suzie’s Brewery Company thrives as a small family company doing what they do best: creating the purist hard seltzer and never settling for anything less than the best. Starting in 2020, Suzie’s expanded from making delicious gourmet mustards to uniquely flavored organic hard seltzers. Suzie’s is known to use the finest, freshest ingredients and leave out all those additives and fillers with names you can’t pronounce. From ingredient sourcing to final production, every aspect of this product line is done locally in the Pacific Northwest.