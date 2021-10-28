Suzie’s Introduces The Appletini

PENDLETON, Oregon – Suzie’s Brewery has unveiled the Appletini, a new USDA certified organic, Loaded Hard Seltzer with a cocktail bite. The Appletini has zero sugar, zero carbs, is gluten-free, and 9.5 % ABV. Suzie’s Appletini is available in stores in select markets across the USA.

The Suzie’s Appletini is a refreshing all natural ready-to-drink cocktail with a crisp, clean, organic green apple taste. The Appletini is available in 16 oz cans and in 4-packs retailing for $9.99. Suzie’s other loaded hard seltzer flavors include Pina Colada, Moscow Mule and Mojito and Margarita.

Suzie’s brews its organic hard seltzers with the cleanest, purist spring water from the Blue Mountains of Northwest Oregon and adds ingredients grown using organic-certified farming practices. Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzer ingredients meet the purist standard supported by a brewery powered in part by wind-power. As part of its dedication to the outdoors, Suzie’s Brewery is planting a tree for every twelve cans sold through its partnership with Eden Restoration Projects.

About Suzie’s Brewery Company

Headquartered in one of the Top Ten True Western Towns – Pendleton, OR – Suzie’s Brewery Company thrives as a small family company doing what they do best: creating the purist hard seltzer and never settling for anything less than the best. Starting in 2020, Suzie’s expanded from making delicious gourmet mustards to uniquely flavored organic hard seltzers. Suzie’s is known to use the finest, freshest ingredients and leave out all those additives and fillers with names you can’t pronounce. From ingredient sourcing to final production, every aspect of this product line is done locally in the Pacific Northwest.

For More Information:

https://suzieshardseltzer.com