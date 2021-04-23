Suzie’s Brewery Launches Line of Loaded Organic Hard Seltzers

PENDLETON, OR – Suzie’s Brewery has launched a line of loaded organic hard seltzers. Suzie’s Mojito, Pina Colada and Moscow Mule will be hitting shelves this month. The organic gluten-free loaded hard seltzers contain zero grams of sugars, zero grams of carbs and are 9.5 % ABV.

“As the Official Hard Seltzer of Mother Nature, we wanted to create these cocktail flavor seltzers people could take with them on any of their outdoor adventures,” said Chris Barhyte, President of Suzie’s Brewery Company. Certified by Oregon Tilth, a leading organic certifier, Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzer ingredients meet the purist standard supported through manufacturing produced by wind-power. “We began with the cleanest, purist spring water from the Blue Mountains of Northwest Oregon and added ingredients grown using organic-certified farming practices.”

Suzie’s Loaded Organic Hard Seltzers are produced, canned and packaged in the company’s Pendleton, Oregon-based brewery which runs in part on wind power. Suzie’s loaded lineup includes the following 3 organic flavors: Mojito, Pina Colada and Moscow Mule. The loaded seltzers are packaged in 16 oz-cans and in 4-packs of each individual flavor.

Headquartered in one of the Top Ten True Western Towns – Pendleton, OR – Suzie’s Brewery Company thrives as a small family company doing what they do best: creating the purist hard seltzer and never settling for anything less than the best. Starting in 2020, Suzie’s expanded from making delicious gourmet mustards to uniquely flavored organic hard seltzers. Suzie’s is known to use the finest, freshest ingredients and leave out all those additives and fillers with names you can’t pronounce. From ingredient sourcing to final production, every aspect of this product line is done locally in the Pacific Northwest.

For more information: https://suzieshardseltzer.com

