Surreal Brewing Company Releases Gluten-Reduced, Non-Alcoholic IPA

CAMPBELL, Calif. — Surreal Brewing Company announced that Chandelier Red IPA is crafted to reduce gluten and contains <10 PPM gluten. This extends the already fast growing category of non-alcoholic craft beer to people who are sensitive to gluten.

Their flagship Red IPA, which won a gold medal in the World Beer Awards shortly after its release in June 2018, contains only 33 calories with 0 grams of sugar per can. This makes it a favorite among health conscious beer lovers who want to regulate their weekly alcohol intake or who abstain from alcohol completely, but also want to enjoy a great tasting craft beer.

All Surreal Beers are brewed with health and wellness in mind. Their 17 Mile Porter has only 50 calories and 0 grams of sugar per can. More people are enjoying non-alcoholic beer knowing that they can maintain their health goals without compromising on taste or having a great experience. “We make an anytime beer for everyone and with our Red IPA crafted to reduce gluten, we hope to increase options for more people,” said Tammer Zein-El-Abedein, co-founder of Surreal Brewing Company.

The presence of electrolytes, vitamins and polyphenols in non-alcoholic beer has attracted people with active lifestyles. Geared to promote adventure and getting outside, SBC’s beer labels highlight iconic destinations in California for hiking, surfing and exploring. The company plans to release two new wellness forward styles this May.

About Surreal Brewing Company

Surreal Brewing Company was founded in 2018 by husband and wife, Tammer Zein-El-Abedein and Donna Hockey to increase diversity in craft beer styles for people who want to enjoy craft beer without the effects of alcohol. Surreal Brewing uses a wholesome brewing process and all natural ingredients to brew a variety of non-alcoholic craft beers including Chandelier Red IPA and 17 Mile Porter. Surreal Beers are currently carried in Total Wine stores nationwide, online, and in select Whole Foods stores, retailers and restaurants in California. To find out more about Surreal Brewing Company visit www.SurrealBrewing.com.