Yuengling Partners with BeerBoard for On-Premise Data and Insights

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – BeerBoard, the leader in real-time data, insights and consumer engagement for the on-premise, announced today that D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. has signed on as the company’s newest brewing partner. The move adds yet another of America’s leading brewers to BeerBoard’s vast client list.

“BeerBoard is proud to welcome Yuengling as a brewery partner,” said John Boyle, BeerBoard’s Director of Data Insights. “As America’s Oldest Brewery®, Yuengling’s standing in our country’s beer landscape is clear. We are proud to partner with the Yuengling team and share their vision for brand growth in the on-premise through the utilization of data and analytics. Everyone at BeerBoard looks forward to this collaboration and helping to drive growth in exposure and revenue.”

Headquartered in Pottsville, PA, Yuengling’s principal brands include the iconic Yuengling® Traditional Lager, and Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, and Oktoberfest. Driven by BeerBoard’s SmartBar platform, Yuengling will now have access to proprietary, real-time data and analytics for on-premise retailers. SmartBar provides brewers real-time visibility on product movement from every brand on tap. Its reporting tools arm brewers with actionable insights, on-demand tap/share distribution, brewery snapshots, and market trends and rank. It is utilized by brewery staff from senior management to field salespeople.

“For the past 190 years, the on-premise has provided Yuengling with the unique opportunity to forge one on one relationships with our consumers. As we look ahead at a rapidly changing on-premise landscape with more sophisticated retailers and consumers, we are turning to BeerBoard to help us stay on the forefront of these changes. This will enable us to build those relationships for the next 190 years,” said Chris Calender, Yuengling’s Business Intelligence Manager. “As a key cog in incorporating real-time data into a fact-based selling approach, BeerBoard will help us identify opportunities, solve problems, and drive a more profitable partnership between us and our retailers.”

Tracking over $1 billion in on-premise draft beer sales annually, BeerBoard’s real-time brand insights are generated from every BeerBoard-metered draft line across national casual dining concepts and major regional and independent bars. Its retail client list includes industry leaders Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Twin Peaks, Applebee’s, Mellow Mushroom and BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse.

In addition to Yuengling, BeerBoard partners with major brewers including Lagunitas, Heineken, Diageo, New Belgium, Stone, Pabst, Founders, Labatt USA, Genesee, Pyramid and Magic Hat.

BeerBoard is headquartered in Syracuse, NY, and has offices in New York City, Denver, Minneapolis and Atlanta.

About BeerBoard

BeerBoard manages over $1 billion in retail draft beer sales and 45,000 products through its industry-leading data and insights platform. It works with the largest retailers and brewers to help them sell more beer and make more money.

Installed at thousands of client locations, its services include SmartBar, which generates real-time insights and trend-driven analytics; BeerBoardTV, a digital consumer-facing menu display; BeerBoard Menu, automated print and website menus; and BeerBoard Mobile, a mobile application designed for consumer interaction.

BeerBoard is headquartered in Syracuse, NY, and has offices in New York City, Denver, Minneapolis and Atlanta. For more information, please visit http://beerboard.com/.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

Celebrating its 190th anniversary, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Yuengling is available in 22 states. Production is supported by three breweries, two in Pottsville, PA, and a third in Tampa, FL, which has been operating since 1999. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, and Oktoberfest. For more information about Yuengling, visit www.Yuengling.com.