Wild Goose-Meheen Rebrands to Wild Goose Filling

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Wild Goose–Meheen, formed in 2016 through the partnership of canning system pioneer Wild Goose Canning and bottling counterpart Meheen Manufacturing, has announced the launch of the company’s rebranded identity: Wild Goose Filling.

“We have always focused on the highest quality filling options for our customers around the world, across beverage industries and packaging styles,” said CEO Chris Fergen. “We wanted our rebranding to convey our unified commitment to providing the best equipment and support to every one of our customers.”

The Wild Goose Filling brand more cohesively represents the company’s full “Flock” of customers and employees. Said Fergen, “Our evolution and growth worldwide over the years has made a unified brand a no-brainer. We just celebrated 25 years in bottling systems. It’s been more than 10 years since our first canning line helped make craft canning a reality for people.”

Continued Fergen, “We’ve been devoted to the craft beverage industry a long time – to supporting the passion, experience and growth of our customers and our staff – and this rebrand helps streamline how we represent ourselves. Throughout the years, our core goal has always remained the same: innovating and building hand-crafted fillers that maintain our customers’ premium craft quality in whatever package they choose.”

Along with the rebranded company name, Wild Goose Filling has launched a new website that encompasses all of the company’s canning and bottling system offerings and depicts the wide range of beverage industries served.

Wild Goose Filling is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, with European offices in Spain and The Netherlands along with a network of global partners. The company serves more than 2,000 customers worldwide.

