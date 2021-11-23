WilCraft Can Mobile Beverage Canner Invests in Second Line to Expand Capacity

WISCONSIN – WilCraft Can, LLC invested in a new Codi canning line to better serve Midwest beverage makers looking to hire experts in packaging supply chain to professionally package their beverages. Partnering with WilCraft Can allows beverage makers to focus on their craft and provides critical flexibility in keeping their packaging costs a variable expense.

Thanks to WilCraft Can, beverage makers now have even more access to the expertise and equipment to make canning their beer, seltzer, wine or other beverage possible. This is one of many resiliency efforts WilCraft Can is proactively investing in to minimize demand, commodity, and supply chain disruptions to our customers.

“This investment is the perfect embodiment of how we support our community with more job opportunities and bolster our ability to better serve our customers with the same high level of quality and customer service during these critical times with material and supply chain issues.”

WilCraft Can is the mobile canning expert that saves beverage makers time, money, space and product because they come directly to their business with cans, best-in-class equipment, knowledgeable staff and, after packing up, leave the business with quality product they can distribute as they wish. Beverage makers can focus on making great liquids and WilCraft Can will package it for them.

