Weland Solutions Acquires Compact Store and Kodverkstan

GISLAVED, Sweden — The Weland Group has acquired the company Kodverkstan. The acquisition means that Weland Solutions now completely owns the WMS (Warehouse Management System) Compact Store, which was previously developed together with Kodverkstan. It is the new company Weland Software that handles Compact Store.

Since 1999, when the two companies began to cooperate, approximately 400 customer installations of Compact Store have been made.

“The main reason for the acquisition is that we are growing rapidly outside Sweden, so we want to have Compact Store completely in our own ownership. We have also built a new software team,” said Björn Karlsson, CEO of Weland Solutions. “We are also pleased with the expertise that will now be available at Weland Solutions’ IT department.”

Compact Store version 2.0 will be launched later this year. According to Björn Karlsson, the new version will have a more modern interface, while it will be even more future proven.

Compact Store is built to control Weland Solutions vertical storage lifts in an efficient manner. The system is modular, making it easy to connect new functionality as needs arise.

The WMS provides support for all operations included in the normal inventory management, such as incoming deliveries, combining, prioritizing and starting of picking orders, transfer and refilling of items and inventory.

The Compact Store can be used as a completely stand-alone system, but it is usually connected to an ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system. The ERP manages the economy and Compact Store can be seen as the storage module. Compact Store has been delivered together with most of the ERP systems in the market.

About the Weland Solutions

Weland Solutions AB is a leading provider of solutions for warehouse management and logistics. We deliver customized and optimized lifts and warehouse inventory. Our range of warehouse inventory includes pallet racks, cantilever racks, pull-out units and sigma beams. With the right products at the right place, it’s easy to streamline the entire production. Our concept is the same since our start – to deliver Swedish-made products that streamline inventory management and logistics. Weland Solutions always strives to deliver the most effective solutions possible. Weland Solutions is a global company and is represented in several countries. All our production and development takes place at our premises in Gislaved. We guarantee efficient inventory management and long-life products.