UNEX Manufacturing Promotes Brian C. Neuwirth to President

LAKEWOOD, N.J.– UNEX Manufacturing, Inc., the trusted industry leader in providing innovative order picking solutions, announces that Brian C. Neuwirth will be promoted to President of the company starting Jan. 1, 2019. After 42 years as President, Brian Neuwirth will become the Chairman of the Board, allowing Brian C. Neuwirth to handle the day-to-day management of the business. Brian is a third-generation owner of UNEX, falling in the footsteps of his father, Mark, uncle, Brian and grandfather, Frank.

“It is time to transition the company to the next generation of leadership,” said Brian Neuwirth, current President of UNEX Manufacturing. “Brian will maintain our current culture that brings outstanding value to our customers and partners. I have confidence that Brian will continue to grow the company and keep up with current technology to ensure that UNEX can better compete in the digital marketplace.”

Brian C. Neuwirth has been in the material handling industry for over 15 years and is involved in or holds leadership positions in numerous industry associations. He was chosen as the 2018 Outstanding Young Professional from the Material Handling Institute (MHI) at MODEX 2018. Brian has made significant contributions to the material handling industry, has a passion for improvement within his customers and partners, and enjoys giving back to the material handling community by sharing his knowledge and expertise.

Previously Brian C. Neuwirth was Vice-President, Sales and Marketing at UNEX Manufacturing. He was responsible for building and maintaining the UNEX brand and leading a team of sales and marketing professionals focused on supplying superb, highly valued products and excellent customer service. He has also held sales and sales management positions at the company. He graduated from Susquehanna University with a BA in Corporate Communications and received a Mini-MBA in Digital Marketing from Rutgers University.

About UNEX Manufacturing, Inc.

Founded in 1964, UNEX is the trusted industry leader in order picking solutions that maximize space usage, increase pick rates and improve ergonomics. UNEX offers a full range of order picking solutions, including their patented carton flow solution Span-Track, a full line of gravity conveyor products tailored to the order picking process and UNEX Flow Cells for durable, modular and portable storage for the manufacturing floor. For assembly and medium to small items, UNEX SpeedCell is a dynamic, high-density storage solution that optimizes storage and pick space. Using an extensive distribution channel, the company ensures local support is available for every customer, no matter the location, exceeding customer expectations through continuous improvement, customer service and empowered employees. UNEX is an ISO-certified company committed to quality and bringing value to customers in the wine and spirits distribution, food and beverage, retail and manufacturing industries. For more information, visit: www.unex.com.