TruAge Digital ID-Verification Solution Adds New Pilot Tests, Announces A-B as Newest Sponsor

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – TruAge, the new digital identification solution that enhances current age-verification systems and protects user privacy, has added pilot tests that will help bring the solution closer to broader rollout. In addition, Anheuser-Busch, the leading brewer in the United States, announced its participation in TruAge as a sponsor.

Molson Coors Beverage company previously announced its sponsorship of TruAge. Combined, Anheuser-Busch and Molson Coors Beverage Company represent 18 of the 25 top-selling beers in the U.S., including eight of the top 10 beers.

“It is incredibly impactful that the two largest beer companies in the United States support TruAge. This sends a powerful message that the licensed beverage community believes in our effort to ensure that we keep age-restricted products out of underage hands. These companies understand the role we all play in protecting the communities we serve, and we expect to make many more announcements of support in the coming months,” said NACS President and CEO Henry Armour.

TruAge also is supported by more than 130 retail companies—including five of the top 10 convenience store chains—that represent 22,000-plus convenience store locations in the United States, plus four industry point-of-sale (POS) providers.

“As an industry leader, Anheuser-Busch is committed to fostering a culture of smart drinking behaviors; we go the extra mile to ensure our consumers enjoy our products in a responsible way, that includes preventing underage access and consumption,” said Colleen Lucas, vice president of Better World at Anheuser-Busch. “We are excited to be working alongside NACS and other partners to expand access to innovative age-verification solutions to ensure every sale of our products is conducted responsibly.”

TruAge, developed by NACS, the global trade association that represents the convenience and fuel retailing industry, and Conexxus, its standards-setting partner, makes the traditional carding experience more convenient and accurate. It addresses age-verification beyond the traditional store register to online ordering, home delivery and curbside pickup, which have grown in popularity during the pandemic.

New pilot tests for TruAge are now underway at Russell’s Convenience stores in Hawai’i, and other companies expect to pilot the technology at their stores later this year. TruAge previously had been tested at select liquor stores in Maryland and West Virginia and successfully demoed at the NACS Leadership Forum in May.

“Our initial tests demonstrated that the TruAge solution works and works fast—posting verification that protects the cashier in a fraction of second. These additional tests are designed to pressure-test the convenience features as we move toward both stand-alone app-based solutions as well as solutions that can be folded into existing retailer apps,” said Conexxus Executive Director Gray Taylor. “In both cases, TruAge provides the most effective, convenient solution to date to age verify customers quickly while protecting their privacy,” he said.

News and information related to TruAge will be highlighted at the NACS Show, taking place October 5-8 in Chicago.

TruAge is free to retailers, consumers and POS providers, and its relevant intellectual property will be placed in the public domain—removing significant barriers to adoption. Learn more about the TruAge program and opportunities to participate at convenience.org/TruAge.

NACS is the leading global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing. It advances the role of convenience stores as positive economic, social and philanthropic contributors to the communities they serve and is a trusted advisor to more than 1,500 retailer and 1,500 supplier members from more than 50 countries. The U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 150,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, serves 165 million customers daily and had sales of $548 billion in 2020.

