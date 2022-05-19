Tripack Opens a Third Facility in Lakeland, FL

MILFORD, Ohio – In response to the growing demand for decorated aluminum cans in the beverage industry, Tripack LLC has announced plans for opening a third manufacturing facility in the United States. The new facility, located in Lakeland, Florida, will have over 30,000 sq. ft. and space for multiple packaging lines. The primary objective of this facility is to be the Single Source Solution for pre-sleeved cans and brites, beverage re-pack and variety packing, as well as glass deco and re-pack. It is expected to be open for business in June of 2022.

“From the day we introduced the sleeved can to the craft beverage world in 2014, we knew that eventually, we’d need to extend our footprint,” said Travis Linz, Vice President of Tripack’s Craft Beverage division. “Our customers throughout the southeast have been asking and the time is right to set up shop closer to their homes. And, let’s be honest, we’re all looking for excuses to visit sunny Florida!”

Tripack’s President, Nick Linz, had this to say, “Our new production site in Lakeland is a highly exciting move for us to continue our growth strategy in beverage packaging services. We are anxious to offer our industry-leading pricing and lead times, coupled with reduced transportation costs, to the growing beverage brands in the southeast US market. Our bonded facility will not only handle empty containers but post-fill beer, wine, and spirits (among other beverage categories). We process glass, aluminum, and plastic containers of all types.”

Tripack, established in 2003, is an industry-leading manufacturer of shrink sleeve labeling equipment and sleeving services. The company is family-owned and has three divisions: Shrink Sleeve Equipment, Contract Packaging, and Craft Beverage Supply.

