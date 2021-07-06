Totally Natural Solutions Appoints New Commercial Director

United Kingdom – Natural hop extract business, Totally Natural Solutions (TNS), have appointed a new position of Commercial Director to their growing operation, to support the business in its scale up ambitions.

Steve Lewis, 49, joins the senior management team at TNS, to develop its first dedicated sales team, having operated previously solely through distribution partners.

He expects to make five appointments to the new team in the coming months to further develop the existing sales channels and open new ones in the US and SE Asia, where demand for HopInspiration® hop oils is becoming increasing significant. HopInspiration® delivers natural hop extracts to replace dry hopping with pellets, improve zero alcohol beer flavour and deliver natural hop bitterness, whilst maintaining end beer quality.

Kent-headquartered TNS provides innovative hop oil extracts to the global brewing industry, with its products used in a range of diverse applications, such as beauty and skin care, hard seltzers, gin and other spirits to improve flavour and foodstuffs.

TNS uses a proprietary natural process of oil extraction, followed by patented oil fractionation, to retain the quality of aroma and flavour profiles from hop cones and pellets. No chemical solvents or additives are involved.

Lewis, whose remit is to deliver global sales, brings with him a wealth of blue-chip experience with multi-million-pound consumer brands, including Coca Cola, Vimto Soft Drinks, Miller Brands, Whyte & Mackay and most recently Carlsberg.

Bringing manufacturing experience before turning to sales experience he has had multiple regional sales directing positions around the UK.

Steve Lewis said: “I had a few different options when looking for a new role this year, but Totally Natural Solutions really stood out. I could see the immense opportunity that the business presented. The ambitions it has for growth makes it a very exciting organisation to join.

“It’s natural, patented and proprietary processes of oil extraction from hop cones is unique, offering customers a point of difference and driving the quality of beer on the market. I was also impressed with how invested TNS is in staff development and systems.

“It’s the first time the business is going to have a dedicated sales team so I’m looking forward to bringing in some new talent. My role will predominantly involve developing and leading a high performing sales team to scale up business within the UK and in our key global markets from the US to Asia and across Europe.”

The new appointment comes as part of the firm’s overall investment strategy as it prepares for further growth.

TNS was set-up in 2013 by managing director Colin Wilson, who had been operations director at Barth Haas, the world’s largest supplier of hop products and services. Wilson’s ambitious growth plans for TNS include tripling its turnover to £10 million over the next three years.

He said: “Steve’s appointment is one of many upcoming developments in our ongoing expansion plans. We are pleased to attract someone of his calibre to our business and look forward to incorporating his talent and expertise within the senior management team, to deliver the best experience for our customers.”

For More Information:

https://www.totallynaturalsolutions.com/?v=79cba1185463