Texas Beer Distributors Create 14,813 Jobs and $5 Billion in Economic Impact

TEXAS CITY, Texas— The National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) and the Beer Institute released their biennial Beer Serves America report on the economic impact and importance of the American beer industry. The study found that the U.S. beer industry supports nearly 2.4 million local jobs and contributes more than $409 billion to our economy – equivalent to 1.6% of GDP. The beer industry also pays more than $132 billion in wages and $63.8 billion in taxes.

Of the nearly 2.4 million jobs the beer industry supports, these jobs fall in a multitude of labor sectors across the country. That includes 137,420 distribution jobs, more than 92,000 brewer and beer importer jobs, nearly 78,000 manufacturing jobs, 52,220 agricultural jobs and nearly 980,000 retail jobs.

In Texas specifically, the beer industry supports 14,813 jobs and more than $5 Billion to the state’s economy. The industry pays more than $1.4 Billion in wages and generates $4.8 Billion in tax revenue.

“This report demonstrates the incredible success of the beer industry, which provides good jobs and significant economic activity in communities across the country. It also gives us insight into how our industry is impacted by the current economic climate. We are proud that wages for beer and beverage distribution employees have kept up with inflation, providing quality jobs with excellent benefits. Yet distributors still face significant labor challenges, from CDL drivers to workers to load trucks. And it underscores the continued importance of supporting independent local retailers, particularly with the growth of national retail chains,” said Craig Purser, President, and CEO of the National Beer Wholesalers Association. “So, as you’re enjoying your favorite beer or beverage this Memorial Day Weekend, raise a glass to the hardworking men and women of the beer industry – from brewers to distributors to retailers – who made it possible.”

“Beer continues to be America’s favorite alcohol beverage because of its cultural heritage, its important place in our nation’s history and its unique ability to bring people together,” said Brian Crawford, president, and CEO of the Beer Institute. “Americans in Texas have more options and ways to enjoy their favorite brews than ever because our $409 billion industry is competitive, vibrant, and a crucial part of the American economy. The tremendous growth we’ve seen since our last report is a true success story that underscores beer’s striking recovery coming out of the pandemic and showcases the resilience of our industry and the 2.4 million Americans it employs. The beer industry has always had a storied place in American culture and commerce, and as these new figures confirm, we have an incredibly bright future ahead of us.”

“The data is clear: Beer plays a critical role in driving economic growth in Texas and creating well-paying job opportunities around the state of Texas,” said Jeff Wheeler, Vice President of Marketing at Del Papa Distributing. “Del Papa Distributing is proud to employ over 350 employees across 17 counties along the upper Texas Gulf Coast who work tirelessly to make sure neighborhood stores and restaurants are always stocked with beverages that help bring communities together. This report makes it clear how vital these men and women are to the prosperity of Texas. Cheers to that!”

Since the last Beer Serves America report, the industry has expanded significantly, with an uptick of $78 billion in economic impact while adding nearly 400,000 new beer industry jobs across the country. The beer industry leads the rest of the alcohol industry in economic impact and job footprint, and beer remains America’s favorite alcohol beverage.

Beer Serves America by the Numbers:

Jobs: 2,372,846

Wages: $132,588,856,000

Economic Output: 409,240,213,400

Taxes Paid: $63,810,490,000

Beer Serves Texas by the Numbers:

Jobs: 14,813

Wages: $5,000,000,000

Economic Output: $1,400,000,000

Taxes Paid: $4,800,000,000

About Del Papa Distributing Company

In 2010 Del Papa Distributing Company celebrated 100 years of business. From its founding by an Italian immigrant, Omero Del Papa, in Galveston in 1910, to its current operations distributing a variety of brands throughout the Texas Gulf Coast in three major markets, Del Papa is committed to supporting and strengthening the many communities in which its customers and employees live. Del Papa Distributing Company looks forward to the next 100 years of business as stated in the company’s motto: “Quality people building brands and partnerships one case, one customer at a time”

