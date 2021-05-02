Tap That Downtown Features 35 Self-Serve Taps in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ – Phoenix’s new self-serve taproom, Tap That Downtown, offers a rotating selection of 35 draft beverages in the heart of the blossoming Roosevelt Row Artists’ District.

Guests can explore and pour on their own using iPourIt self-pour RFID technology to activate taps and track their tab. A full menu of delicious pub food is served alongside the drinks, featuring favorites like poutine with stout gravy and a house-made pretzel with IPA cheese sauce.

“Born from the love of beer,” Tap That Downtown was created to give patrons an opportunity to taste new and unique craft beverages and help promote local Arizona breweries. After discovering self-pour tap walls in California, the four founding partners were certain they wanted to incorporate the technology in their new concept.

Roshiem Austin, co-owner and Cicerone® Programs Certified Beer Server, curates the revolving list of thirty craft beers and five wines. He shared, “If you’re a beer person, this is your dream scenario. You can explore and have your own experience and our guests are super excited about that.”

Tap That Downtown is open for brunch on the weekends and hosts regular events like live music, DJ sets, and Paint & Sip sessions. Beer enthusiasts can follow their social media accounts to see a weekly top ten leaderboard announcing which beers are being poured most by number of ounces.

“We can use iPourIt’s data to fine-tune the selection on our tap wall and make sure our guests have the experience they’re looking for. The inventory tracking is the piece that I use the most. I use it to keep up the movement of the beer and purchasing. It really helps me stay organized and keep the wall stocked with a unique and eclectic offering,” said Austin.

iPourIt self-pour technology allows operators to differentiate their business while boosting alcohol revenue, reducing labor cost, and enhancing customer experience. The latest GEN 4 platform has been updated with enhanced features like industry-standard PoE networking, commercial-grade tap screen displays, reliable tap-to-activate RFID technology, and real-time inventory management.

Tap That Downtown is located at 909 N 5th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004 and hours are Monday through Thursday from 12-10pm, Friday from 12pm-2am, Saturday from 10am-2am, Sunday 10am-10pm.

About Tap That Downtown

Tap That Downtown was born from the love of beer. The 35-tap self-serve concept offers a constant rotation of hand-selected craft beers, wine, and champagne, along with a full menu created from the freshest ingredients. Tap That Downtown is located in the heart of Downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row Artist’s District community, just blocks from the city center.

About iPourIt, Inc.

iPourIt, Inc. is America’s leader in self-serve beverage dispense technology with over 5,800 taps installed, 200 million ounces poured, and 220 locations in operation. The team of self-pour experts partners with operators and entrepreneurs to create fun and interactive experiences in restaurants, venues, taprooms, and beyond. iPourIt technology is proven to simplify labor needs, reduce product loss, enhance customer satisfaction and drive increased profitability.

For More Information:

http://tapthatbeer.com