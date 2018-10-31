SNSTech Launches SipNShut Reclosable Beverage Can

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Reclosable cans are not new but aside from a few major energy drinks, you don’t see them often on store shelves. Austin-based SNSTech aims to change that in a big way with a new design that makes reclosable cans far more palatable to consumers, brands and fillers alike.

With 20 years of experience commercializing beverage can innovations, Bill Brandell, President of SNSTech, is all too familiar with the technical and commercial challenges associated with reclosable cans. He believes SipNShut offers a complete solution: “We did our homework and know without a doubt that consumers want reclosable cans but the options on the market today are not attractive to fillers, brands or consumers.They mix plastic and metal, don’t work well on existing canning lines and are awkward for consumers to open. We focused on fixing all of those issues with SipNShut.”

While cans have become increasing popular over the last several years, they have not kept pace with the how and where consumers drink their beverages. Research conducted among 339 randomly selected US adults confirms that 60% of adults age 18+ want resealable cans, with 70% adults ages 18-29 indicating a preference for a reclosable option.

Company executives spoke extensively to brands, co-packers, fillers and consumers and created a design that addresses four primary issues preventing widespread adoption of reclosable cans.

SipNShut is designed to run on existing canning lines at high speed, allowing fillers to maintain throughput without capex.

It’s 100% aluminum – not a mixture of plastic and aluminum – so it’s fully recyclable and sustainable.

It’s easy for consumers to open and close. No awkward twisting or strange snaps.

It pours as smoothly as a standard beverage can, and better than other reclosable options.

Chris Schorre, CMO of SipNShut notes: “Consumers really like aluminum cans but they’re easily spilled once opened. SipNShut lets consumers take previously opened beverage cans with them on the go the same way they would a plastic bottle. Given the growing consumer pushback against plastic, SipNShut also offers beverage brands a more sustainable packaging alternative to plastic bottles.”

The innovative design not only keeps drinks where they belong inside the can, but it also keeps things out. Schorre adds that a lot of people, for example, want a solution that keeps sand or bees out of their drinks at the beach, while picnicking or anywhere outdoors. However, that’s simply not practical with open glass bottles or traditional non-reclosable cans.

SipNShut’s patented design is being developed in cooperation with can industry partners and will be unveiled at the BevNet Winter show in Santa Monica, California on December 3, 2018. It is expected to hit shelves with selected brand partners in Q3 2019. The company is accepting inquiries from brands who wish to be considered for phase one market introduction.

About SNSTech, LLC

SipNShut was developed by SNSTech, a Texas-based beverage can innovation company. More information about the company and products can be found at https://sipnshut.com