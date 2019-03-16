Ska Fabricating Installs 500th Depalletizer

DURANGO, Colo.— Ska Fabricating is pleased to announce the installation of their 500th Can-i-Bus Depalletizer, a testament to their status as the industry leader in craft packaging line equipment.

“This is a huge milestone for our company,” said Jim Mackay, CEO at Ska Fabricating. “Our first Can-i-Bus is still pushing cans and now we are installing our 500th depalletizer at AleSmith Brewing Company in San Diego. That speaks volumes about the quality and reliability of our equipment and our reputation in the industry.”

Worldwide Installations

Ska Fabricating’s Can-i-Bus depalletizer is the best-selling sub-400 CPM can depalletizer in the world. It was an immediate success in the craft beer market and has now gained a significant amount of patronage in the craft ready-to-drink markets for wine, cider, kombucha, coffee, tea, spirits and water. The first Can-i-Bus depalletizer was sold to Austin Beer Works in Austin, Texas, and was eventually sold to Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company in Houston when ABW purchased a newer model. Ska Fabricating has customers located in 48 states in the U.S., eight Canadian provinces and 21 countries.

Designed by Matt Vincent (Founder)

Matt Vincent, the third partner in Durango’s largest and most award-winning craft brewery, Ska Brewing, invented and built dozens of devices over the years to help the brewery achieve efficiencies in the production, packaging and distribution of their beer. The strong demand for one of those machines, the can depalletizer—a steel-framed machine that automatically lifts layers of empty cans from the pallets that they arrive on and feeds them onto the canning line’s conveyor belt—inspired Vincent to start a new company, Ska Fabricating.

“At Ska Brewing, we found ourselves solving a lot of problems that you couldn’t buy solutions for,” said Vincent. “We put in the time to make these things work just right, and what we ended up with were solutions that were created by brewers, for brewers, and proven in a brewery. That’s something other breweries just couldn’t find, and there’s a huge amount of value in it for them.”

A Celebration is Planned at AleSmith Brewing Company

A reception is planned in San Diego at the brewery on March 22 from 5 to 9 p.m. to celebrate this historic occasion. Customers and various businesses interested in Ska Fab depalletizers have been invited from the California area to join the festivities. If other companies would like to attend, please contact Ska Fabricating.