Satellite Logistics Group Names New VP of Business Development and Strategy

HOUSTON — SLG (Satellite Logistics Group) and JF Hillebrand are proud to welcome Prabh Hans to the team as VP business development and strategy.

Prabh brings 15 years of international and domestic supply chain management experience across food, beverage, consumer goods, technology, packaging and asset pooling sectors. As a supply chain practitioner that puts customer needs and industry trends first, his experience and passion will shape SLGs services moving forward.

Throughout his career, Prabh has helped companies develop and implement market strategies in multiple countries, supported turnarounds, developed teams, led M&A activities and controlled multi-million-dollar budgets among many other accomplishments.

“No question about it, the beer industry has and will continue to evolve — which means brewers’ needs will keep changing,” said Prabh. “I’m excited to be part of the ever-growing SLG and JF Hillebrand Group, and of the chance to work closely with Kevin Brady and Scott Moorad,” he continued. “I look forward to innovating our current solutions and contributing to the development of new services in order to enable brewers to excel in this competitive landscape. I am impressed with SLG’s “trusted partnership” approach with their clients and can’t wait to leverage those partnerships to help our customers reach their goals.”

“I have no doubt that Prabh is going to be an incredible addition to SLG,” said Scott Moorad, president and COO of SLG and JF Hillebrand North America. “With his knowledge and experience, he is going to bring a fresh mindset and great ideas to our team.”

