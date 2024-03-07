Salt Creek Cider House Signs on With Resin ERP/CRM to Manage Production, Sales, Distribution, and Marketing

Salt Creek Cider House, based in Dallas, Oregon, has signed up with Resin to streamline production management, commercial operations, internal communications, self-distribution, and more. Designed for small-to-medium-sized beverage producers, Resin offers an efficient mobile experience, automation engine to eliminate repetitive tasks, and an easy-to-use and comprehensive reporting backend that brings all your data into a centralized, accessible, and scaleable system.

Resin is building the industry’s leading ERP/CRM platform for SMB producers, especially those in self-distribution, and we’re proud to welcome Salt Creek Cider House to the platform.

For More Information:

https://www.resincrm.com/blog/salt-creek-cider-house-joins-resin