Root Shoot Malting Donates 16,000 Pounds Of Corn To Produce Hand Sanitizer With Colorado Distillers

LOVELAND, Colo. — Root Shoot Malting is donating up to 16,000 pounds of corn to Colorado distilleries to make hand sanitizer to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. The maltster has donated more than 7,500 pounds to-date for hand sanitizer efforts to Ballmer Peak Distillery, Big Fat Pastor Spirits, Conflagration Distilling, Denver Distillery, Golden Moon Distillery, Idlewild Spirits Distillery, Molly Brown Distillery, Rocker Spirits, and The Block Distilling Co., with more to come.

Among these efforts is Ballmer Peak Distillery’s donation of bulk hand sanitizer to healthcare providers, assisted living facilities, and other first responders. Ballmer Peak is also sharing 4 oz. portions of sanitizer with customers. Golden Moon Distillery is donating hand sanitizer to first responders and organizations such as the Golden Police and Fire Departments, Golden Civic Foundation, Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Department of Revenue, and Kaiser Permanente. Firefighter-owned Conflagration Distilling is donating their supply to their local fire department as well. Molly Brown Distillery partnered up with WeldWerks to create more than 275 gallons of hand sanitizer that the Root Shoot crew helped package— more than 2000 500mL bottles of branded sanitizer in all that will go to essential businesses.

The companies involved in these hand sanitizer efforts have been receptive, gracious, and dedicated to making a difference in their communities. “We are incredibly thankful to partner with both Root Shoot and Molly Brown Distillery to produce even more desperately needed sanitizer for our Front Range communities,” says Neil Fisher the Co-Owner, Head Brewer of WeldWerks Brewing Co. “Thanks to our partnership, we will be able to fulfill a much greater percentage of the backlog of requests we have received from first responders, hospitals, medical professionals, senior care facilities and essential businesses in our communities.”

“We saw an opportunity to partner with our Colorado distillers, and more importantly the folks that are receiving the hand sanitizer,” adds Emily Olander of Root Shoot Malting. “With our surplus of corn from last year’s harvest, we didn’t think twice about a donation to help support.”

About Root Shoot Malting

Root Shoot Malting’s family of farmers grow, harvest and malt the finest grains to give brewers and distillers high-quality taste in every glass. Opened in 2016 on 1,500 acres of Olander Farms’ irrigated land in Loveland, Colorado, Root Shoot harvests alfalfa, wheat, corn, rye, and barley. Root Shoot gives breweries and distilleries the ability to procure local, consistent and high quality craft products. Find this craft maltster online at rootshootmalting.com.

For More Information: radcraftbeer.com/covid19/root-shoot-hand-sanitizer

