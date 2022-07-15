Rocky Mountain Brewery Site And Equipment for Sale

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – Rocky Mountain Brewery, a 2x Gold and Silver World Beer Cup award winner, is selling its dedicated 10,500 s.f. operating facility on 2-acre parcel located in a special, tax-designated Opportunity Zone of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Consider making your own recipes using its present brewing capacity of 1440 barrels with FF&E onsite for expansion to 2640 barrels. Over 1350 s.f. of Refrigerated / Cold storage plus nitrogen generator, CO2 tank, bar service, and a retail supply store. Upgraded electrical supply to 1200 watt and 208/120 volt 3-phase power. The building was designed specifically for brewing.

A separate purchase of the brewing equipment and/or related Trademarks, tradenames plus Internet domains would be considered by the owner.

Contact Craig Canon of eXp Realty at 303-988-0600 (craig.canon@exprealty.com) or your commercial broker for the full listing.

For More Information:

https://www.crexi.com/properties/841445/colorado-rocky-mountain-brewery-llc