Riverbend Malt House Releases Bloody Butcher Corn Malt

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Riverbend Malt House announced the immediate availability of its new Bloody Butcher Corn Malt. Bloody Butcher joins Cumberland Corn Malt in the product line as Riverbend gains wide attention for its Malted Corn offerings. With increasing requests for heirloom grains from brewers and distillers, Bloody Butcher Corn Malt was developed as an alternative to traditional flaked corn and other raw corn adjuncts. It is ideal for making adjunct lagers and cream ales. For distillers, Bloody Butcher creates a distinctive distillate with a flavor and character entirely different from traditional corn. It is a perfect base-grain for Bourbon and corn whiskey mash-bills.

“Bloody Butcher has a chai spice character that is unlike any other corn that I have tried and is perfect for brewers and distillers looking to set their products apart,” noted Brent Manning, Founder and head of product development for Riverbend. “The malting process concentrates flavor and for the brewer, it allows them to lauter without the need for a cereal mash.” Brent adds, “In distilling, Bloody Butcher was used historically by Bourbon makers, but fell out of fashion over the past fifty years. We’re not only helping to resurrect this corn variety, we’re expanding the flavor possibilities of Bourbon.”

“We have used Riverbend’s Bloody Butcher in our Unchecked Pilsner and Friendly Wager Lager. We love the delicate mix of cardamom and peppercorn that it contributes to classic, sessionable beers.” says Les Stewart, owner of Trophy Brewing in Raleigh, NC.

Riverbend’s Bloody Butcher Corn Malt is in stock and available for immediate delivery.

About Riverbend Malt House

Riverbend Malt House, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Asheville, NC, is one of the original craft malting facilities in the US. Utilizing grain sourced from local, family owned farmers, Riverbend malt fuels high quality, unique beverages produced by hundreds of North America’s finest craft breweries and distilleries. www.riverbendmalt.com

For More Information: riverbendmalt.com/malt/bloody-butcher-corn/