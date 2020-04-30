Riverbend Malt House Releases Bloody Butcher Corn Malt

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Riverbend Malt House announced the immediate availability of its new Bloody Butcher Corn Malt. Bloody Butcher joins Cumberland Corn Malt in the product line as Riverbend gains wide attention for its Malted Corn offerings.  With increasing requests for heirloom grains from brewers and distillers, Bloody Butcher Corn Malt was developed as an alternative to traditional flaked corn and other raw corn adjuncts.  It is ideal for making adjunct lagers and cream ales.  For distillers, Bloody Butcher creates a distinctive distillate with a flavor and character entirely different from traditional corn. It is a perfect base-grain for Bourbon and corn whiskey mash-bills.

“Bloody Butcher has a chai spice character that is unlike any other corn that I have tried and is perfect for brewers and distillers looking to set their products apart,” noted Brent Manning, Founder and head of product development for Riverbend.  “The malting process concentrates flavor and for the brewer, it allows them to lauter without the need for a cereal mash.”  Brent adds, “In distilling, Bloody Butcher was used historically by Bourbon makers, but fell out of fashion over the past fifty years.  We’re not only helping to resurrect this corn variety, we’re expanding the flavor possibilities of Bourbon.”

“We have used Riverbend’s Bloody Butcher in our Unchecked Pilsner and Friendly Wager Lager.  We love the delicate mix of cardamom and peppercorn that it contributes to classic, sessionable beers.” says Les Stewart, owner of Trophy Brewing in Raleigh, NC.

Riverbend’s Bloody Butcher Corn Malt is in stock and available for immediate delivery.

About Riverbend Malt House

Riverbend Malt House, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Asheville, NC, is one of the original craft malting facilities in the US.  Utilizing grain sourced from local, family owned farmers, Riverbend malt fuels high quality, unique beverages produced by hundreds of North America’s finest craft breweries and distilleries.  www.riverbendmalt.com

For More Information: riverbendmalt.com/malt/bloody-butcher-corn/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.