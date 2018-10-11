Petainer to Launch New Products at Brau Beviale 2018

NUREMBERG, Germany — Petainer returns to Brau at a time when the world is reviewing its relationship with plastic, ready to lead by providing sustainable plastic solutions built on its core strengths of sustainability, safety and environmentally responsible global expansion.

At the event, Petainer will be launching new petainerKeg products which have been specifically developed using circular economy designs, focused on recycling and reuse. They provide a more cost-effective and sustainable alternative to traditional stainless-steel kegs, and a low-cost way of entering new domestic and international markets. As customers have come to expect, Petainer continues to set the standards for safety with its new products providing improved features like puncture and drop resistance.

As a truly global business, Petainer will also be announcing new manufacturing facilities at the show, as it seeks to reduce the impact of its operations by bringing the supply chain to new markets, making its products even more cost-effective and more environmentally-friendly. Petainer is also the only keg business with a team of technical experts supporting markets around the world.

Hugh Ross, Group Chief Executive of Petainer, said: “Brau Beviale is a very important showcase for Petainer and provides an opportunity to launch the next generation of products which set new standards in terms of sustainability and safety. It is also an opportunity to promote Petainer’s global credentials in terms of our manufacturing footprint and the technical support we provide in every market, setting us apart from the competition.”

Brau Beviale takes place from 13 – 15 November in Nuremberg, Germany. For further information about Petainer’s range of products, please visit www.petainer.com

About Petainer

Petainer is a leader in plastic container innovation. Our trusted expertise is revolutionising the ECOnomic impact of packaging – by reducing costs and improving sustainability, whilst also protecting the products of world-leading brands.

We are a global business with five manufacturing sites around the world, with sales teams serving different markets working alongside a network of official distributors. We provide our customers with local market expertise and technical support – wherever they are in the world.

We have a 35-year history of innovation and focus on finding the right solutions for our customers. Our expertise in the markets we serve is second to none, thanks to a combination of skills from polymer scientists, designers, packaging technologists, brew masters, blowing and filling line specialists.