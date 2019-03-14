Pabst Brewing Signs with BeerBoard for On Premise Data and Insights

SYRACUSE, NY – BeerBoard, the leader in real-time data, insights and consumer engagement for the hospitality industry, announced today that Pabst Brewing Co. has signed on as the company’s newest brewing partner. The move adds one of America’s oldest and largest privately-held brewers to BeerBoard’s growing portfolio of brewing clients.

“I am pleased to welcome Pabst Brewing Co. as our newest brewery partner,” said Mark Young, Founder and CEO of BeerBoard. “Pabst’s portfolio includes brands that are iconic to the history of beer in America. This partnership shows the true potential of a brewer looking to the future, and utilizing data to drive brand growth. We look forward to a fantastic partnership with the Pabst team.”

Pabst features its flagship Pabst Blue Ribbon and other brands such as Lone Star, Rainier, National Bohemian, Stag, and Old Style. Driven by BeerBoard’s SmartBar platform, Pabst will have access to proprietary, real-time data and analytics for on-premise retailers. SmartBar provides brewers visibility on product movement from every brand on tap and its reporting tools arm brewers with actionable insights, on-demand tap/share distribution, brewery snapshots, and market trends and rank. It is utilized by brewery staff from senior management to field salespeople.

“Pabst is committed to growing the beer category and recruiting next generation drinkers through our beer by innovating, driving new consumers to purchase, and participating with craft like no other mass domestic. We know the on-premise plays a critical role in influencing the habits and preferences of beer drinkers – better insight into this dynamic is crucial,” said Justin Bucci, Director of On-Premise National Accounts for Pabst. “Given the headwinds the category is facing, real-time data shared with our retailers is vital to forming a deep understanding of our contributions to traffic, attachment, and the bottom line. Insights provided by BeerBoard, along with the input of our retailers, will help us to continue on the path forward and meet the evolving needs of emerging generations.”

Tracking over $1 billion in on-premise draft beer sales annually, BeerBoard’s real-time brand insights are generated from every BeerBoard-metered draft line across national casual dining concepts and major regional and independent bars. Its retail client list includes industry leaders Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Twin Peaks, Applebee’s, Mellow Mushroom and BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse.

“Our Data Insights team is thrilled to be working with Pabst as our newest brewing partner,” said John Boyle, BeerBoard’s Director of Data Insights. “One of the original leaders in the industry, Pabst has a defined vision for where data can impact on-premise decisions and how it can assist in driving new and engaged customers. Our partnership will provide the Pabst team with the tools and insights to continue its growth across its brand portfolio.”

“I am excited about our partnership with BeerBoard as it gives us line-of-site to consumer preference unlike any other data source,” said Greig DeBow, Pabst’s EVP for National Accounts.

In addition to Pabst, BeerBoard also partners with major brewers including Lagunitas, Heineken, Diageo, Stone, Founders, Labatt USA, Genesee, Pyramid, and Magic Hat.

BeerBoard is headquartered in Syracuse, NY, and has offices in New York City, Denver, Minneapolis and Atlanta.

About BeerBoard

BeerBoard manages over $1 billion in retail draft beer sales and 45,000 products through its industry-leading data and insights platform. It works with the largest operators and brewers to help them sell more beer and make more money.

Installed at thousands of client locations, its services include SmartBar, which generates real-time insights and trend-driven analytics; BeerBoardTV, a digital consumer-facing menu display; BeerBoard Menu, automated print and website menus; and BeerBoard Mobile, a mobile application designed for consumer interaction.

BeerBoard is headquartered in Syracuse, NY, and has offices in New York City, Denver, Minneapolis and Atlanta. For more information, please visit http://beerboard.com/

About Pabst

Since 1844, Pabst has been American-owned and operated, and is one of North America’s largest privately held brewing companies. Pabst’s portfolio includes iconic brands with deep ties to America’s heritage, such as its flagship Pabst Blue Ribbon and others such as Lone Star, Rainier, National Bohemian, Stag, and Old Style. For more information about Pabst, please visit www.pabstbrewing.com