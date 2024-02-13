Omnia Technologies Acquires the CapEx Division of ATPGroup

Omnia Technologies, the leading platform in automation, bottling and packaging technologies for the beverage and pharmaceutical sectors, announces the acquisition of the CapEx division of ATPGroup, a leading supplier to the wine, beer, food, and pharmaceutical markets in the North America.

Omnia Technologies’ cutting-edge technologies and manufacturing capabilities will benefit from ATPGroup’s extensive experience in the sales and marketing of equipment, equipment servicing, and mobile services in the U.S. and internationally. As a result, Omnia Technologies will be able to improve the service level of its technical organization, complete the product range with the addition of mobile solutions, and enhance its presence in the North American market. ATPGroup’s management will join the Omnia Technologies project and its shareholders will become strategic investors.

Andrea Stolfa, CEO of Omnia Technologies, shared his perspective on the acquisition, saying, “This new step of our growth path will strengthen Omnia Technologies’ leading capabilities in developing tailor made, sustainable and highly automated solutions and will allow the group to leverage on ATPGroup’s extensive experience in sales and marketing, and local presence in the U.S. market. Together, we are poised to set new benchmarks in delivering turnkey equipment solutions to North American customers in the beverage and pharmaceutical industries.”

Luca Zanin, President of ATPGroup, expressed his enthusiasm about the merger, stating, “From day one, the ATPGroup mission has been to provide solutions and create value for our customers throughout North America, and this merger will help us do that faster. By combining forces with Omnia Technologies, we aim to elevate the industry standard and provide comprehensive, customized solutions to our valued clients.”

This strategic transaction reflects both companies’ commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and providing comprehensive solutions to the ever-evolving needs of the wine and beverage industries.

About ATPGroup

ATPGroup was founded as a family business in 1991. Now a leading supplier to the wine, beer, food, and pharmaceutical markets, the company strives to provide solutions and create value by offering an unparalleled range of high-quality products and services. The ATPGroup team is made up of industry veterans, engineers, cellar masters, and product specialists who provide technical expertise in their respective fields. Their multiple warehouses are strategically located across the country to serve customers throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

About Omnia Technologies

Omnia Technologies is a leading global platform in providing integrated solutions for the wine, beverage, dairy and pharmaceutical-medical industries. It develops advanced, sustainable, tailor-made and highly efficient technologies with high service levels for customers globally.

With a team of over 1,400 people across 20 production sites and 10 sales offices around the world, the group has a large installed base and a consolidated customer network, for which it offers integrated and turnkey solutions.

Omnia Technologies has two main divisions comprising leading brands and technologies in the (i) Processing and (ii) Bottling & Packaging segments. In Processing, the group operates through well-known brands such as Della Toffola, Padovan and Permeare for grape reception and filtration, Gimar and Favotto for winemaking, Sirio Aliberti for fermentation, Frilli for distillation systems, Progema Engineering and Priamo for dairy technologies, EasyBräu-Velo for beer production, Sap-Blendtech for soft drinks making and Chemtech for the food industry. In Bottling & Packaging, Omnia Technologies operates through Bertolaso and Ave Technologies for wine and spirits filling, Innotec for pre-bottling solutions, AlfaTre and Mar.Co for feeding and orienting systems, Z-Italia and OMB for labeling equipment and Ape for packaging systems. Additionally, Omnia Technologies offers also liquid and powder filling machines for the pharmaceutical sector through Comas, TecnoTrend and Desirò.

