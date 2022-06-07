New Self-Pour Beer Experience Now Open in Downtown New Glarus

NEW GLARUS, Wisconsin – Dirty Dog Taphaus, New Glarus’ first self-pour taproom, has just opened in the heart of the downtown district. The new concept features a 30-tap self-serve draft beverage system powered by iPourIt technology.

With iPourIt’s RFID-enabled self-pour technology, guests can serve themselves using a wristband to activate the taps and keep track of their tab. The self-serve format gives users the freedom to explore and sample a variety of beverages as they please, without committing to a full pour.

Owners and husband-and-wife team, Leah Hanson and Keith Kube first discovered iPourIt technology at First Draft Taproom in Denver and fell in love with the business model. The pair had never thought to venture into the bar and restaurant space but decided to take a shot and be the first to bring the self-pour experience home to New Glarus, where Hanson has lived for 25 years.

“We were just enamored with the self-pour concept. It’s a fun, relaxed experience that offers a unique social aspect when guests are chatting and engaging at the tap wall,” shared Hanson. “We’ve had such a wonderful mix of folks already—people in their mid-20s to their mid-80s and families with young children. The diversity proves that this model is welcoming to people of any age at any point in life.”

The self-pour tap wall features a rotating selection of local and regional craft beers, ciders, and seltzers. Five taps in the center are reserved for favorites from nearby New Glarus Brewery, one of the most recognized craft breweries in the Midwest that only offers distribution in Wisconsin. The remaining taps offer an array of styles and tastes that aren’t easily found outside of the big cities, plus 1919 Draft Root Beer for DIY root beer floats.

Guests can order from a menu of traditional pub fare that includes cheese curds, warm pretzels, brats, and pizza. It’s also encouraged to bring in food from neighboring eateries like Puempel’s Olde Tavern, Sportsman’s Bar & Grill, and Glarner Stube.

Located on a main corner on 6th Avenue, Dirty Dog is fusing New Glarus’ historical Swiss roots with modern, innovative digital technology. The former Zweifel Jewelry store’s exterior archway was restored and reconstructed above the self-pour tap wall to preserve and highlight the building’s original design.

The taproom is minutes away from hiking and biking trails, has a large dog-friendly patio, and plans to host live music on the weekends in the coming months.

Dirty Dog Taphaus is located at 101 6th Ave, New Glarus, WI 53574.

About Dirty Dog Taphaus

Relax in a welcoming historical environment offering an outdoor patio and indoor space overlooking a full view of the heartbeat of the downtown area. Create your own unique experience as you enjoy 30 self-pour taps showcasing local & regional craft brews! Sit. Stay. Drink.

About iPourIt, Inc.

iPourIt, Inc. is North America’s leading provider of self-pour beverage dispense technology with more than 8,800 taps installed, 270 million ounces poured, and 300 locations in operation. We’re not for the that’s-how-we’ve-always-done-it crowd. Our technology is designed for trailblazers looking to drive growth, outsmart the competition, and deliver a service experience that’s great—without the wait. iPourIt systems help simplify staffing needs, increase revenue, and enhance customer experience using sophisticated technology, detailed analytics, and industry-best support. In every aspect of our self-pour business, we tap into tech to help your profits flow.

For More Information:

https://www.dirtydogtaphaus.com/